Vancouver Dragons’ Clay Crellin (right) deals with some in-your-face defence from Quad City Flames’ Justin Chapel. The Dragons won twice over the weekend to improve to 4-0. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Dragons roast Bulls, tame Flames

Langley minor league basketball team continues hot start to season after improving to 4-0

Two more victories have kept the Vancouver Dragons perfect.

The Dragons blasted the Bellingham Bulls 134-63 on Saturday night before posting another lopsided score on Sunday, this time 129-95 over the Quad City Flames.

Both games were on the Dragons’ home floor at David E. Enarson Gymnasium at the Trinity Western University campus in Langley.

Levon Kendall led the way in the first contest, stuffing the stat sheet with 21 points, 17 rebounds, seven assists and five blocked shots. And it was a balanced team attack as eight Dragons finished in double digits.

Usama Zaid also had 21 points while Deng Awak and Nathan Braich had 14 points apiece. Demaine Nelson (14 points), Mike Berg (12 points), Elliot Mason (11 points) and Sheldon Stewart (10 points) rounded out the attack.

Zaid — who was named one of three MLBA players of the week for week two — doubled his point total on Sunday, finishing with a team-high 42 points in the win against the Flames.

Mason chipped in with 19 points while Kendall and Nelson had 16 points apiece.

The Dragons are off this week before hosting Bellingham on May 6 with a 3 p.m. tip-off.


Vancouver Dragons’s Usama Zaid scored 42 points in Sunday’s 129-95 win over the Quad City Flames at TWU’s David E. Enarson Gymnasium. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

The Vancouver Dragons are off to a 4-0 start after two more wins over the weekend. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

