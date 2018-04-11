Dragons torch Admirals in debut

The Vancouver Dragons used a dominating fourth quarter to pull away from the Kitsap Admirals to win their inaugural game.
The Dragons were up eight points after three quarters but outscored the Admirals 37-24 to win 129-108 on Saturday night.
The MLBA (Minor League Basketball Association) game was played at the David E. Enarson Gymnasium.
Usama Zaid led the Dragons with 42 points — including six three-pointers — while Elliot Mason had 20 points, eight rebounds and three assists and Tyler Amaya had 14 rebounds and eight assists.
Deng Awak (18 points) and James Watson (13 points) also hit double figures while Montell Lingren had seven rebounds and a team-high 11 assists.
The Dragons now get set for their first road game, this Sunday against the Tacoma Thunder.
Following that, the team plays a pair of home games the following weekend, on Saturday versus the Bellingham Bulls at 7 p.m. and the following day at 5 p.m. against the Quad City Flames.
sports@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter