Dragons torch Admirals in debut

New Vancouver minor basketball team wins first game at new Langley home

The Vancouver Dragons used a dominating fourth quarter to pull away from the Kitsap Admirals to win their inaugural game.

The Dragons were up eight points after three quarters but outscored the Admirals 37-24 to win 129-108 on Saturday night.

The MLBA (Minor League Basketball Association) game was played at the David E. Enarson Gymnasium.

SEE: Dragons set to tip-off in Langley

Usama Zaid led the Dragons with 42 points — including six three-pointers — while Elliot Mason had 20 points, eight rebounds and three assists and Tyler Amaya had 14 rebounds and eight assists.

Deng Awak (18 points) and James Watson (13 points) also hit double figures while Montell Lingren had seven rebounds and a team-high 11 assists.

The Dragons now get set for their first road game, this Sunday against the Tacoma Thunder.

Following that, the team plays a pair of home games the following weekend, on Saturday versus the Bellingham Bulls at 7 p.m. and the following day at 5 p.m. against the Quad City Flames.


Vancouver Dragons coach Dikran Zabunyan draws up a play for his team during their inaugural game on April 7, a 129-108 win over the Kitsap Admirals. Derek Guscott photo

The Vancouver Dragons debuted with a 129-108 win on April 7 at the David E. Enarson Gymnasium. The Dragons play in the Minor League Basketball Association in the Northwest Conference. Derek Guscott photo

