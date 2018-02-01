Dropping the gloves with Ty Ronning

Vancouver Giants’ leading scorer has 44 goals in 50 games this season

Vancouver Giants Ty Ronning gets in the face of Prince George Cougars goalie Tavin Grant during WHL action at the Langley Events Centre on Oct. 27. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

In his final season of junior hockey, Ty Ronning leads the Vancouver Giants with 44 goals and 61 points through 50 games.

Ronning’s 44 goals are good for second in the entire WHL.

The goals and points are both career-highs for the five-foot-nine, 172-pound winger. Ronning is also just four goals back of tying former Giant — and current member of the Buffalo Sabres —Evander Kane’s team record of 48 goals.

For his career, the former first round pick (seventh overall) in the 2012 WHL bantam draft, Ronning has 108 goals and 193 points in 264 games.

A seventh-round pick of the New York Rangers, Ronning is hoping to embark on a pro career when this season ends, following in the footsteps of his father Cliff, who scored 306 goals and 869 points in 1,137 career NHL goals.

Ronning spent a few minutes with Langley Times sports reporter Gary Ahuja following a recent Giants practice to answer a few questions.

Age: 20

Hometown: born in Scottsdale, Ari. but raised in Burnaby.

Favourite movie: Far Away Places.

Favourite TV show: Stargate.

TV show you recently binge-watched: The Sopranos.

The celebrity that always makes you laugh: Kevin Hart.

The app you spend too much time on: Instagram.

Last concert: Zac Brown Band.

Favourite music genre: Michael Buble.

Pump-up song: Stronger by Kanye West

Pre-game ritual: There’s a lot of them. I like taping my stick in the stands, visualizing what I am going to do.

Favourite meal: My mom’s pasta.

Tim Hortons, Starbucks or other: White Spot coffee, one cream and one sugar.

Favourite smoothie: Booster Juice’s Funky Monkey.

At an all-you-can-eat buffet you go straight for the: Dessert.

When did you first play hockey: I could rollerblade before I could walk, so really young.

What do you love about the game: Just the excitement and winning and the team environment.

When did you know this was your sport: When I was done with lacrosse and soccer, probably when I was bantam.

Who do you pattern your game after: Cliff Ronning.

If you didn’t play hockey what sport would you play: Golf.

Nickname: Cliffy.

Athlete you admire the most: Muhammad Ali.

One thing people don’t usually know about you: I can do a back flip.

Favourite superhero and why: The Flash because he is quick.



sports@langleytimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter