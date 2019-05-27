Dyck named to Team Canada

Giants head coach will represent Canada internationally for the fourth time

Giants head coach Michael Dyck has received the call from Canada.

Dyck has been named head coach for Team Canada White at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge that will take place in both Medicine Hat, AB and Swift Current, SK in November.

READ MORE: Vancouver Giants name Michael Dyck as new head coach.

Fresh off his first season as head coach of the Vancouver Giants, Dyck will represent Canada internationally for the fourth time.

Under Dyck the Giants made it all the way to overtime in Game 7 of the 2019 Rogers WHL Championship Series, after the G-Men finished with a Western Conference leading record of 48-15-3-2.

He was named Western Conference Coach of the Year and helped guide the G-Men to a winning percentage of .743 which was the second highest recorded in the 18-year history of the franchise.

With Dyck at the helm the G-Men surrendered the third fewest goals-against (162) and had the fourth-best goal differential (+66).

The Giants also finished in the top-five in both power play (24.6 percent, fourth) and penalty kill (84.9 percent, second). Nine different Giants either matched or surpassed their previous career highs in points this season with Dyck in charge.

Dyck was head coach of Team Pacific at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in 2010 and 2012, won a silver medal with Canada at the 2016 Winter Youth Olympic Games, and coached Alberta to silver at the 2015 Canada Winter Games.

He will be joined on the Team Canada White bench by Sylvain Favreau from Halifax and Ryan Marsh from Saskatoon.

The 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge will take place November 2 – November 9.

