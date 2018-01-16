Langley Rivermen captain Brendan Budy battles behind the net with Chilliwack Chiefs defenceman Matt Slick t during BCHL action earlier this season. The Rivermen are tied for top spot in the BCHL’s Mainland Division with 15 games remaining in the regular season. Gary Ahuja Langley Times file photo

Eagles blank Rivermen

Langley falls into first-place tie in BCHL’s Mainland Division

For the second time in four games, the Langley Rivermen fell to the Surrey Eagles.

And as a result, the Eagles — along with the Prince George Spruce Kings — have pulled into a three-way tie for top spot in the BCHL’s Mainland Division.

All three junior A hockey clubs have 50 points as the regular season hits the stretch drive with just seven weeks remaining.

Langley threw 29 shots at the Surrey net, but Mario Cavaliere was up to the challenge, turning each one aside as he was making his Surrey debut on Jan. 12 at South Surrey Arena.

The Eagles goalie followed that up with another victory in his next start, as well, a 7-0 win two days later over Coquitlam.

The Eagles scored a goal apiece in the first and second periods, with Chase Danol and Jackson Ross finding the back of the net. Surrey blew the game open with goals 13 seconds apart, both from Jeffrey Stewart, early in the third before Ryan Brushett rounded out the scoring.

Stewart finished with two goals and two assists while Brushett had a goal and two assists.

Langley will look to get back in the win column as they host Powell River on Jan. 19 and Victoria on Jan. 20. Both games are at the George Preston Recreation Centre with a 7 p.m. puck drop.


