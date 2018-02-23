Eagles soar to victory in Arizona

Goaltending leads the way for Langley as President’s Day tournament in Phoenix

With the Langley Eagles goaltenders acting as a brick wall in net, the opposition didn’t stand much of a chance.

The Eagles were competing in the midget U16/17 AA division at the President’s Day Invitational Hockey Tournament in Phoenix, Ari.

Langley allowed just four goals in five games, en route to capturing the gold medal with goaltenders Thomas Sproule and Dominic Bosa each allowing just a pair of goals. The duo finished one-two in save percentage, with Sproule stopping 65 of 67 shots (.970 save percentage), just ahead of Bosa’s 33 saves on 35 shots (.943).

Sproule got the call in the gold-medal game, stopping all 26 shots as the Eagles tamed the Delta Hockey Academy Wild in an all-Canadian final on Feb. 19, winning 6-0.

The game was over early as Langley pumped home five goals in the first period.

Sloan Kelly and Kieran MacCarron each scored twice with MacCarron also adding a pair of assists.

The team’s other victories were 6-1 over the Junior Sundevils Collins, 5-0 over the Wild, 7-1 against Mission Red and 5-2 over Golden State Elite.

Brendan O’Grady led Langley with eight goals while Tyson Tilley was the team’s primary playmaker with six assists. He was also second on the team with eight points, just one behind O’Grady.

The Eagles consist of: Nicholas Cormack, Bradley Fortin, Sloan Kelly, Leland Konrath, Parker Kubilius, Kieran MacCarron, Calvin McLeod, Jakob Nielsen, Brendan O’Grady, Ayden Power, Cole Svendson, Tyson Tilley, Dylan Wormald, Ben Wasmuth, Jaydon Atkins, Sean Bertram, Daiven Saggir, Dominic Bosa and Thomas Sproule.



