Eagles soar to victory in Arizona

Goaltending leads the way for Langley as President’s Day tournament in Phoenix

With the Langley Eagles goaltenders acting as a brick wall in net, the opposition didn’t stand much of a chance.

The Eagles were competing in the midget U16/17 AA division at the President’s Day Invitational Hockey Tournament in Phoenix, Ari.

Langley allowed just four goals in five games, en route to capturing the gold medal with goaltenders Thomas Sproule and Dominic Bosa each allowing just a pair of goals. The duo finished one-two in save percentage, with Sproule stopping 65 of 67 shots (.970 save percentage), just ahead of Bosa’s 33 saves on 35 shots (.943).

Sproule got the call in the gold-medal game, stopping all 26 shots as the Eagles tamed the Delta Hockey Academy Wild in an all-Canadian final on Feb. 19, winning 6-0.

The game was over early as Langley pumped home five goals in the first period.

Sloan Kelly and Kieran MacCarron each scored twice with MacCarron also adding a pair of assists.

The team’s other victories were 6-1 over the Junior Sundevils Collins, 5-0 over the Wild, 7-1 against Mission Red and 5-2 over Golden State Elite.

Brendan O’Grady led Langley with eight goals while Tyson Tilley was the team’s primary playmaker with six assists. He was also second on the team with eight points, just one behind O’Grady.

The Eagles consist of: Nicholas Cormack, Bradley Fortin, Sloan Kelly, Leland Konrath, Parker Kubilius, Kieran MacCarron, Calvin McLeod, Jakob Nielsen, Brendan O’Grady, Ayden Power, Cole Svendson, Tyson Tilley, Dylan Wormald, Ben Wasmuth, Jaydon Atkins, Sean Bertram, Daiven Saggir, Dominic Bosa and Thomas Sproule.


sports@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: What you need to know today at the B.C. Games

Just Posted

Eagles soar to victory in Arizona

Goaltending leads the way for Langley as President’s Day tournament in Phoenix

Langley work crews prep for significant dump of snow

Work underway to keep roads as clear and safe as possible

TransLink says 26 new Skytrain cars to arrive early

CEO Kevin Desmond says 24 new cars are also coming for the Canada Line

UPDATE: 10-20 cm of snow expected Friday in Lower Mainland

Snowfall warning in effect from North Shore mountains out to Hope

VIDEO: Flames consume small building at Langley Events Centre

Thursday afternoon demo shows the importance of having sprinklers installed

VIDEO: What you need to know today at the B.C. Games

All 19 events are underway across Kamloops, where five to 10 cm of snow is expected to fall

Sask. school shooter to be sentenced as adult

The man was just shy of his 18th birthday when he killed four people and injured seven others

Internet questions PM’s fashion choices in India

The Trudeaus’ eight-day visit has been dogged by various controversies since it began Feb. 17

Adopted potbelly pig killed and eaten on Vancouver Island

Animal had been adopted out from the SPCA in Duncan; staff are devastated by news

WATCH: Walking from Argentina to Alaska one step at a time

Holly “Cargo” Harrison is in Williams Lake, resting a pulled hamstring before he continues on his 15,000-mile walk to Alaska.

Think you can dance?

Aspiring dancers encouraged to sign up for Junior Bombshells program and perform March 17 at Langley Events Centre

BCHL Today: Merritt Centennials keep moving while Salmon Arm Silverbacks slide

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Former Canuck Roberto Luongo addresses Florida shooting victims

Parkland, Fla., resident, delivers speech before Florida Panthers’ first home game since tragedy

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Kelowna skier Kesley Serwa adds to Canada’s gold medals

Despite losses in men’s hockey and curling, Canadian women won medals in ski cross and figure skating

Most Read