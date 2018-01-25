Eight Langley players chosen for Prospects Game

Langley well represented at junior B PJHL game next week

Langley’s Kristian Lyon is among the eight local hockey players slated to suit up in the PJHL Top Prospects Game on Jan. 29 in Abbotsford. Doug Abbott photo

Eight Langley hockey players and two from Aldergrove have been selected to skate in the PJHL Prospects Game.

The game will be played at Abbotsford’s MSA Arena on Monday (Jan. 29).

Goaltender Kristian Lyon, defencemen Thomas Colter and Stephen Sielsky and forwards Carter Graham and Hollander Thompson will suit up for the Harold Brittain Conference. All five play for the Langley Trappers.

Langley’s Clayton Schroeder (Aldergrove Kodiaks) is also on the roster while two other local players, Callum MacDonald (Richmond Sockeyes) and Liam Visram (Delta Ice Hawks) are defencemen on the Tom Shaw Conference roster.

Aldergrove also has representation at the game with forward Jonathan Rees Jr. (Delta) and Joshua Boelema (Trappers).