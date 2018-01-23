Florian Neidermaier scored his 31st goal of his TWU career, setting a new program mark, in his team’s 5-4 victory on Jan. 20 at the Langley Events Centre. TWU Athletics photo

Eleven straight for streaking Spartans

Trinity Western men’s hockey team wins pair of home games at Langley Events Centre

Make it 11 straight for the streaking Trinity Western Spartans.

Jarrett Fontaine scored 17 seconds into overtime on Saturday in a 5-4 win over the UVic Vikes at the Langley Events Centre. Coupled with a 4-1 home-ice win on Thursday over the SFU Clan, and the Spartans now lead the BC Intercollegiate Hockey League with a 16-3-0-0 record.

The Spartans were up 4-1 in the third period over the Vikes but the Victoria visitors stormed back with three goals to force overtime.

Fontaine scored twice and Stefan Gonzales and Dustin Deugau each had one goal but the real story was Florian Niedermaier, who opened the scoring with his 31st career goal to become the all-time leading goal scorer in the history of the TWU program.

“Flo is probably one of our most responsible players for us at both ends of the ice. So for him to get an offensive record like that is a really good accomplishment,” said TWU coach Barret Kropf.

“He’s always taking care of things for us at both ends of the ice and he’s a smart hockey player.”

The coach felt his team had a bad game, despite the victory, as there was not much flow because of the contant parade to the penalty box.

“But even when you have a bad game, there are always a few players who played well, so you can’t drive the bus over everybody. For a few games in a row, Kaleb (Denham) has played really well. He’s playing really responsibility and making smart plays at both ends of the ice,” Kropf said.

“Up front, Fontaine is the energizer bunny whose batteries are on full-go all the time.

“Victoria is such a hard-working team. If speed is our DNA this year, hard work is their DNA. So, they always make it difficult. It’s probably a good time to have a wake-up call and help us get zoned in with the playoffs coming up.”

In Thursday’s victory, Dylan Sakatch scored his first as a Spartan and also added an assist in the 4-1 win.

Kade Vilio, Tyler McMinn and Evan Last had the other TWU goals.

Previous story
Historic win for Spartans books post-season ticket

Just Posted

Flight museum wants to bring a Lancaster to Langley

The Second World War bomber could be reassmbled here, if the museum wins its bid for the plane.

Langley charities benefit from car buyer competition

Share your innovative ideas for soliciting staff in a time when jobs are plentiful.

Langleyites prepare to brave a cold to help homeless and hungry

Gateway of Hope signing up individuals and teams for the 2018 Coldest Night of the Year on Feb. 24.

‘Restless night’ for Semiahmoo First Nation after tsunami warning

Alaska earthquake puts Semiahmoo First Nation on notice

Mobile complaint clinic coming to Langley Feb. 9

The B.C. Ombudsperson is touring cities, taking complaints against the provincial government

Mom delivers plastic mats to Langley’s homeless

Jenifer Kosman fashions sleeping mats from plastic grocery bags

Otter Co-op maintains pledge of ‘Integrity’

Aldergrove-based co-operative has thrived for the past 95 years with commitment to ‘Community’

Andrew Scheer on trade, Trump and Trudeau

Canada’s Conservative leader begins three-day visit to B.C.

Victims restrained, sex toys and cash stolen from B.C. adult store

Armed suspects sought in adult store robbery

UPDATED: 10 Safeways in Lower Mainland to close

Locations in Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey, Coquitlam, Richmond and Mission slated to shut

Vancouver Islanders ponder need for tsunami siren song

Alarm sounds in Port Alberni but not at the DND base in Esquimalt

Five charged in bid to shut pop-up pot market in Vancouver’s Robson Square

Marijuana flower, edibles, money and some weapons were seized as part of weekend raid

Babcock, Goyette and Smyth honoured at Order of Hockey in Canada

Mike Babcock, from Saskatoon, guided the Detroit Red Wings to a Stanley Cup in 2008

Bell Canada alerts customers who may be affected by latest data breach

Federal Office of the Privacy Commissioner said it had been notified

Most Read