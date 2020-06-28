Rachel Cliff is a champion runner who is taking part in the Virtual 10K Championships on Canada Day. (Photo from wikimedia.commons)

Elite athletes do virtual 10K runs across Canada on July 1

A B.C. champion runner will be doing her race in Langley

Canadians can try beating the best runners around in the Virtual Canadian 10K Championships taking place on Canada Day.

Canada’s elite 10K runners are going to celebrate Canada Day by racing in the first ever Virtual Canadian 10K Championships. At least one national champion will be doing the run in Langley.

The event is to make up for cancelled runs.

The original date of the 2020 Canadian 10K Championships was to be May 23, 2020, as part of the Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend, which was cancelled due to the global pandemic.

“Our goal is to offer a fun and competitive racing environment for Canada’s best 10K runners during a time when no real races exist,” said Dylan Wykes, 2019 10K Canadian champion and Elite Athlete Coordinator for Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend.

Registered runners will have a 12-hour window, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time, to complete a course of their own choosing. The runner’s route must consist of an out-and-back course.

The 2018 national champ, Rachel Cliff, will run in Langley while other elite athletes may also use Langley facilities. Natasha Wodak, who was crowned Canadian 10K champion in 2019, plans to run in Vancouver.

The top five female and male runners will receive the following prize money, with a matching donation made to the charity of their choice for the Scotiabank Charity Challenge. The top prize is $500 with the fifth place winner getting $100.

Eligibility will follow the same time qualification standards as the real world 10 km championships, outlined on the Run Ottawa website.

Canadians can take the Beat the Champ challenge during July. This open competition will invite runners to beat this year’s winning time (male-male, female-female) by running 10 x 1K intervals, and combining individual segments to beat the winning 2020 10K result. All competitors who best the champ’s time will be entered into a draw for a number of prizes provided by Athletics Canada.

The virtual championships are being organized by Run Ottawa and the Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend.

Got a news tip?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Track and field

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
The NBA is coming back, and here’s 10 things to know

Just Posted

LETTER: Fearful current closures only the beginning

Federal aid packages are not enough to save many businesses in Langley

Fort Langley principal apologizes as blackface picture re-surfaces 13 years later

As photo circulates on social media, district administrators agreeing it should never have happened

Aldergrove Legion 265 holds flag raising ahead of Canada Day

Legion will not be leading Aldergrove Parade as they have done in the past due to COVID-19

Canada Day serenade planned for Langley Lodge residents

As an indirect result of COVID, another elder in the long-term care home has passed away

Elite athletes do virtual 10K runs across Canada on July 1

A B.C. champion runner will be doing her race in Langley

VIDEO: Motorcade procession memorializes B.C. pilot killed in military helicopter crash

Police-escorted procession brought Capt. Kevin Hagen’s remains to Saanich funeral home

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Bus driver allegedly threatened with noose; TransLink, police launch investigation

Bus operator Ramgoat Buckaman said he was “dumbstruck” by the passenger’s words

Man taken into custody after multi-hour standoff in northern B.C.: RCMP

No injuries as a result of the police incident, RCMP say

Household size, employment key factors in pandemic mental health among Canadians: survey

Educational levels did not play a large role

Advocates in Canadian cities call for community-led crisis intervention, not police

Officers have a high degree of discretion when it comes to using force, advocates say

Quiet Salish Sea gives scientists chance to study endangered killer whales

Noise levels have dropped by about 75%

‘Love is not cancelled’: B.C. wedding businesses prep for meagre summer season

Small, intimate ceremonies dominate this summer, with industry looking at a monster year in 2021

UN gang hitman Cory Vallee charged with assault in prison

Serving two life sentences, Vallee and two other men charged in December 2019 incident in Agassiz

Most Read