‘Enthusiastic’ crowd soaks in action at Friday night fights

Clash at the Cascades’ 50th show draws standing room audience in Langley

The appetite for boxing in Langley is voracious.

Need proof?

Look no further than the standing-room only crowd at Friday night’s milestone Clash at the Cascades card at the Coast Hotel ballroom, next to Cascades Casino.

Matchmaker/organizer Dave Allison said the night featured “nine-action packed fights that often brought the crowd to their feet.”

“In total, 12 boxing clubs were involved and the crowd was not only loud, it was full of enthusiasm,” Allison said.

Pro boxers were present, included Canadian and Commonwealth champion Sarah Pucek, from Fort Langley.

Also taking in the action were heavyweight Adam Braidwood and middleweight Julian Kim.

Allison noted this was a social event as well as a night of boxing, in part due to the 50th Clash milestone.

“The Clash is the longest running and most prolific boxing promotion in B.C., (and) Langley is without a doubt the centre of boxing in British Columbia,” Allison said.

The main event had the City lightweight title at stake, and featured what Allison called a “great fight” between Elroy Fruto of POWD and Cal Bennett of Port Kells. Fruto came away with a unanimous decision.

Heavyweight Palvir Atwal of Bisla Boxing and Jaye Byard of Savard’s Boxing went at it in a spirited tilt, says Allison.

“It was a great fight, the kind of fight both men deserved to win,” Allison reported. “There can only be one winner and on this night it was Jaye Byard.”

Aaron Downy of Harrison’s Boxing, a Richmond Club, won a squeaker over Island Boxing’s Brandon Colantanio in a heavyweight bout. This sets up a bout between Downy and Byard for a B.C. heavyweight title on March 23.

In a hotly contested welterweight match-up, Anthony Varelleri of Island Boxing, a Victoria Club, won a decision over Rowel Galang of Vancouver’s Action Boxing.

Langley City Boxing featherweight Alex Veloz defeated Ejaz Mohamad of Port Kells.

Revolution Langley Boxer Ouri Saveliev fought to a draw with Island Boxing’s Amrit Sehkron.

Allison says the card was both entertaining as well competitive and sets up the next Clash at the Cascades scheduled for April 6.

This will not be the next boxing card in Langley, however.

On March 23 there will be a pro-am show at the Langley Events Centre that will feature Pucek in the main event.