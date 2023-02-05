Every Langley athlete won a medal at Special Olympics B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops

Langley Rockers — Brent Ponak, Katie Kovacs, Ryerson Shelvey, Shane Winter with Head Coach Tracy Boyd and Assistant Coach Hudson Shelvey — took silver in curling at the 2023 Special Olympics B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops. (Facebook)

Every one of the 12 Langley athlete who went to the Special Olympics B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops has won a medal.

“This must be a first,” said Langley Special Olympics coach Randy Curr, who praised the competitors for their sportsmanship.

“Winning is very much secondary to these people, but it’s also very nice,” Curr added.

Kailyn Potomak won gold in downhill skiing, while the Langley Rockers — Brent Ponak, Katie Kovacs, Ryerson Shelvey, Shane Winter with Head Coach Tracy Boyd and Assistant Coach Hudson Shelvey — took silver in curling, the Langley Hot Shots —Evan Curr, Jennifer Burton, Karl Beugh, Jessi-Lynn Gordon, Chris Beugh with coach Greg Douglas —took bronze in five-pin bowling, and playing with the B Division Kelowna Cougars floor hockey team, Langley’s Dustin Beard and Chris Lakusta won silver.

Coach Boyd was proud of the Rockers.

“The team did an incredible job this weekend, and they had a blast,” Boyd told the Langley Advance Times.

” Despite a rocky start, with the bus breaking down on the way to Kamloops, and some very early mornings, each member of the team played well. It all came down to a tie in the final match, which went to the other team. These Special Olympians did Langley proud.”

“Thank you everyone for supporting us,” Lakusta said.

“See you all when we get back.”

500 athletes from across the province competed in Kamloops for the 2023 Special Olympics BC Winter Games presented by Prospera Credit Union.

Wrapping up on Saturday, Feb. 4, they were SOBC’s first Provincial Games in four years, with athletes competing for the chance to qualify for the 2024 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games in Calgary.

Athletes competed in eight SOBC winter sports: five-pin bowling, alpine skiing, cross country skiing, curling, figure skating, floor hockey, snowshoeing, and speed skating.

“The 2023 Special Olympics BC Winter Games are an incredible opportunity for athletes with intellectual disabilities to show their skills, compete with pride, and develop meaningful friendships,” says SOBC President and CEO Dan Howe.

“We are so grateful to all the volunteers, sponsors, donors, and supporters who are helping athletes achieve their dreams.”

