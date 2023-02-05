Langley Rockers — Brent Ponak, Katie Kovacs, Ryerson Shelvey, Shane Winter with Head Coach Tracy Boyd and Assistant Coach Hudson Shelvey — took silver in curling at the 2023 Special Olympics B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops. (Facebook)

Langley Rockers — Brent Ponak, Katie Kovacs, Ryerson Shelvey, Shane Winter with Head Coach Tracy Boyd and Assistant Coach Hudson Shelvey — took silver in curling at the 2023 Special Olympics B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops. (Facebook)

Every Langley athlete won a medal at Special Olympics B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops

Gold, silver and bronze

Every one of the 12 Langley athlete who went to the Special Olympics B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops has won a medal.

“This must be a first,” said Langley Special Olympics coach Randy Curr, who praised the competitors for their sportsmanship.

“Winning is very much secondary to these people, but it’s also very nice,” Curr added.

Kailyn Potomak won gold in downhill skiing, while the Langley Rockers — Brent Ponak, Katie Kovacs, Ryerson Shelvey, Shane Winter with Head Coach Tracy Boyd and Assistant Coach Hudson Shelvey — took silver in curling, the Langley Hot Shots —Evan Curr, Jennifer Burton, Karl Beugh, Jessi-Lynn Gordon, Chris Beugh with coach Greg Douglas —took bronze in five-pin bowling, and playing with the B Division Kelowna Cougars floor hockey team, Langley’s Dustin Beard and Chris Lakusta won silver.

Coach Boyd was proud of the Rockers.

“The team did an incredible job this weekend, and they had a blast,” Boyd told the Langley Advance Times.

” Despite a rocky start, with the bus breaking down on the way to Kamloops, and some very early mornings, each member of the team played well. It all came down to a tie in the final match, which went to the other team. These Special Olympians did Langley proud.”

Langley’s Chris Lakusta and Dustin Beard won silver playing for the B Division Kelowna Cougars floor hockey team at the 2023 Special Olympics B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops. (Facebook)

Langley’s Chris Lakusta and Dustin Beard won silver playing for the B Division Kelowna Cougars floor hockey team at the 2023 Special Olympics B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops. (Facebook)

“Thank you everyone for supporting us,” Lakusta said.

“See you all when we get back.”

READ ALSO: Langley will send 12 athletes and 3 coaches to Special Olympics BC Winter Games

500 athletes from across the province competed in Kamloops for the 2023 Special Olympics BC Winter Games presented by Prospera Credit Union.

Wrapping up on Saturday, Feb. 4, they were SOBC’s first Provincial Games in four years, with athletes competing for the chance to qualify for the 2024 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games in Calgary.

Athletes competed in eight SOBC winter sports: five-pin bowling, alpine skiing, cross country skiing, curling, figure skating, floor hockey, snowshoeing, and speed skating.

“The 2023 Special Olympics BC Winter Games are an incredible opportunity for athletes with intellectual disabilities to show their skills, compete with pride, and develop meaningful friendships,” says SOBC President and CEO Dan Howe.

“We are so grateful to all the volunteers, sponsors, donors, and supporters who are helping athletes achieve their dreams.”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley’s Matthew Williams is named male athlete of the year by Special Olympics Canada

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

curlingLangleySpecial Olympics

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: A great game by netminder not enough for Vancouver Giants win

Just Posted

A little bit of rain on the tarmac at Langley Regional Airport generated some nice reflections on a cool winter night. KT shared this and a few other scenic pictures of the community. “My family and I have been residents of Langley for nearly a decade now and we just love it,” she said. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Rain and snow, while not always welcome, can create true beauty

Langley Rockers — Brent Ponak, Katie Kovacs, Ryerson Shelvey, Shane Winter with Head Coach Tracy Boyd and Assistant Coach Hudson Shelvey — took silver in curling at the 2023 Special Olympics B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops. (Facebook)
Every Langley athlete won a medal at Special Olympics B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops

Brett Mirwald was solid in goal Saturday, Jan. 4, stopping 50 of 54 shots, but the Giants were unable to convert on the power play until it was too late as Kamloops came into the Langley Events Centre and defeated the Giants 4-2 Saturday night. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: A great game by netminder not enough for Vancouver Giants win

Do you have a question you’d like to see put to the local members of Parliament? Email your idea to <a href="mailto:editor@langleyadvancetimes.com" target="_blank">editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.</a>
AT YOUR SERVICE: MPs agree on 1 thing – all 3 levels of government must do more to create affordable rental accommodations

Pop-up banner image