The YMCA launched its YThrive Home program to help people stay healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. (YouTube)

Exercises move online with YMCA’s new nationwide virtual workout program

YThrive Home offers dozens of free workout videos for people during COVID-19 self-isolation period

YMCA facilities may be closed, but workout sessions are still happening.

The YMCA of Greater Vancouver, along with other YMCAs across Canada, recently launched YThrive Home, a new virtual workout program so people can stay fit and healthy while self-isolating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exercises are fit for people of all ages and abilities.

There’s yoga, workouts for beginners, balance exercises, strength training and low-impact workouts for people with reduced mobility. There are dozens of different videos to choose from.

Additionally, the YMCA has a info its Virtual YMCA page pointing people to blogs about nutrition, injury-prevention for seniors and mental health.

All of the YThrive Home workouts are free. You can check them out at gv.ymca.ca/Virtual-YMCA/YThrive-Home.

RELATED: Abbotsford Triathlon Club staying fit in COVID-19 era

RELATED: 50 things to do at home during the coronavirus pandemic

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusHealth and wellness

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
55+ BC Games cancelled amid COVID-19 concerns

Just Posted

Langley community gardens reopen

They were closed due to virus concerns, but they have been declared an essential service

‘An extra $220 every 90 days’: B.C. patients pay more dispensing fees due to prescription limits

The Kelowna woman says it’s outrageous to charge for refills every 30 days

Township firefighters donate blood and deliver meals during COVID-19 crisis

Safe to donate blood during pandemic, says Canadian Blood Services

Landlords and renters need to work through ‘critical time,’ says Langley MLA

Evictions are suspended during provincial order of emergency

Hospital foundation seeks ventilators, respite for weary medics

The newest fundraiser for Langley Memorial targets needs of the COVID-19 crisis

‘Hold our line’: 29 new cases of COVID-19 announced in B.C.

Saturday’s number of new cases marks the lowest in weeks.

Exercises move online with YMCA’s new nationwide virtual workout program

YThrive Home offers dozens of free workout videos for people during COVID-19 self-isolation period

Two inmates found positive for COVID-19 at Mission Institution; two other tests pending

15 staff self-isolating waiting results, says correctional officer

B.C. community service provider hosts friendly art competition for youth

Theme for Pacific Community Resources contest is ‘finding the silver lining in difficult times’

Critic, workers’ group ‘disappointed’ Trudeau chose Amazon to distribute PPE

Amazon Canada said in an email to The Canadian Press that it is working with Canada Post, Purolator

Full World COVID-19 update: National Guard collect ventilators in New York; Spain, Italy improve

Comprehensive coronavirus update with news from around the world.

TransLink to reduce service on some bus routes, SeaBus, West Coast Express

Changes start April 6 ‘due to low ridership and financial pressures’ amid COVID-19

Two people fined after B.C. police spot online ads re-selling 5,000 surgical, N95 masks

Police confiscated the masks, being sold at inflated prices, and now working with Fraser Health

‘Little python’ found in Victoria apartment being cleaned for new renters

Snake taken to CRD Animal Shelter to be claimed

Most Read