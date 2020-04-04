Exercises move online with YMCA’s new nationwide virtual workout program

YMCA facilities may be closed, but workout sessions are still happening.
The YMCA of Greater Vancouver, along with other YMCAs across Canada, recently launched YThrive Home, a new virtual workout program so people can stay fit and healthy while self-isolating during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The exercises are fit for people of all ages and abilities.
There’s yoga, workouts for beginners, balance exercises, strength training and low-impact workouts for people with reduced mobility. There are dozens of different videos to choose from.
Additionally, the YMCA has a info its Virtual YMCA page pointing people to blogs about nutrition, injury-prevention for seniors and mental health.
All of the YThrive Home workouts are free. You can check them out at gv.ymca.ca/Virtual-YMCA/YThrive-Home.
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.