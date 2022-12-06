Expanded Tsumura Basketball Invitational gets underway at Langley Events Centre

64 boys’ and girls’ teams, including 14 from Langley, will compete in 128 games over eight days

What is better than two Tsumura Basketball Invitational champions? How about six as the high school basketball tournament sees its participating teams grow to 64 teams in six different draws.

Thirty-two boys and 32 girls’ teams will compete in 128 games over eight days, all at Langley Events Centre, with the boys’ teams taking the court Dec. 7 — 10, with the girls’ teams set to follow the following week (Dec. 14 — 17).

Each TBI tournament will feature a 16-team bracket and a pair of eight-team draws.

The TBI first tipped off in 2012 and last year saw a total of 40 teams (20 boys and 20 girls) compete for the two TBI titles.

“Over the last decade, I have been so impressed with the joy that our TBI teams bring every season to Langley Events Centre. It’s always early in the season and everything is still in front of our student-athletes as they set course for earning a trip to the provincial championships in March,” said Howard Tsumura, the tournament’s namesake, and author of Varsity Letters.

“With that in mind, the fact that we have been able to expand the event this season into three distinct brackets for both boys and girls does nothing but push the atmosphere over the top.”

“I feel like the 2022 field is, top to bottom, the strongest and most competitive we’ve had yet – and so many other coaches around the province have told me the same thing, so welcome players, coaches, fans and families. Over the course of our two four-day tournaments, it is my hope that the best qualities of the game we love so much will be evident for all to see.”

The larger brackets see each team play four games with the champions crowned on the final day while the eight-team brackets will see their champion determined on the Friday after each team has played three times. Upon the conclusion of the third games, the tournament committee will re-seed the teams to create eight new matchups for the final day based on the first three days’ results.

“TBI is one our longest running traditions at Langley Events Centre. We have seen the tournament grow and develop into a staple of the high school basketball calendar, so for it to double in size this year is exciting,” said Tyler Dinwoodie, Associate Director, Production Services & Communications.

Several Langley teams are in contention.

In the boys’ tournament, the 16-team bracket includes the Walnut Grove Gators, while the eight-team draw #2 has the Aldergrove Totems, Credo Christian Kodiaks, D.W. Poppy Redhawks, Langley Christian Lightning, Langley Fundamental Titans and R.E. Mountain Eagles.

Girls’ 16-team bracket has Brookswood Bobcats, and Langley Christian Lightning, while the eight-team draw #2 includes Aldergrove Totems, Credo Christian Kodiaks, DW Poppy Redhawks, Langley Thunderbirds and R.E. Mountain Eagles.

There is no cost to attend the games, which will also be streamed for free at www.tfsetv.ca

For full schedule and results, visit www.langleyeventscentre.com/tbi

