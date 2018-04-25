Langley Blaze’s Daniel Martin slides back into first base during a game last season. Martin had a pair of RBIs as the Blaze won their 2018 home debut in a 3-2 victory on Tuesday night. Dan Ferguson Langley Times file photo

Extra-innings hit sends Blaze to victory

Langley wins 2018 home debut at McLeod Athletic Park

Daniel Martin’s RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning made it a winning home debut for the Langley Blaze.

With the game in extra innings, Martin’s hit scored Brandon Nicholl in a 3-2 win for the Blaze over the White Rock Tritons in BC Premier (18U) Baseball League action on Tuesday night at McLeod Athletic Park.

The win improved Langley to 3-2 as they were coming off a four-game split over the weekend in Kelowna against the Okanagan Athletics.

Martin finished the game with a pair of RBIs as his second inning triple scored Nicholl.

Langley’s other run came in the third inning with Ryan Beitel scoring an unearned run off a White Rock error, one of four they committed in the game.

On the mound, Dawson Hurford earned the win after pitching the final three innings, allowing no runs on three hits while striking out a pair. He had replaced Colby Ring, who struck out five over five innings, surrendering three hits and a pair of earned runs.

Next up for the Blaze are a pair of doubleheaders at McLeod Athletic Park.

On Saturday it is the Victoria Mariners in town for games at 4:30 and 7 p.m. and the following morning sees the Victoria Eagles with game times set for 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.


