Jake Livingstone scored the only goal of the game against Coquitlam to open February with a win.

February frustrating so far for Langley Rivermen

Hockey team goes on the road after winning one and losing three in final month of regular season

Langley Rivermen started their last month of regular season play with a win at home, but the rest of February has been frustrating for the junior “A” hockey team, which will be looking to improve their record during an upcoming road trip.

On Saturday, Feb. 2, Rivermen had their final meeting of the season with the Coquitlam Express before a crowd of 728 at George Preston arena.

Defence reigned supreme.

Jake Livingstone scored the only goal of the game for the Rivermen, but it was enough to hold off the Express with a 1-0 win.

Braedon Fleming stopped all 19 shots he faced for his fourth shutout of the year. Kolby Matthews saved 32 of the 33 shots he faced for Coquitlam.

Monday’s (Feb. 4) game against Prince George did not go as well.

Layton Ahac opened the scoring for the Spruce Kings.

The Rivermen responded with a goal from Bronson Sharp, his first in a Rivermen uniform.

Prince George went on to score three unanswered goals from there, taking the game by a score of 4-1.

On Friday night, the Rivermen headed to South Surrey to take on the Eagles.

Goals by Leduc, Gallant, and Pletzke helped the Rivermen earn a point in a 4-3 shootout loss to Surrey Saturday night’s game against the Prince George Spruce Kings was a tough one, with the visitors piling on the goals and playing strong defence in a 6-0 Rivermen loss

READ MORE: VIDEO: Rivermen back on the ice in Langley tonight

Rivermen are currently fourth in the mainland division, just two points behind the Express and 12th overall in the BCHL

They will be on the road for the next three games beginning with a Friday Feb. 15 visit to the Trail Smoke Eaters.

Next home game for the Rivermen will be Friday Feb. 22 against Merritt.

