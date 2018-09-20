Field renamed to honour champion of Langley soccer

The public is invited out to a naming ceremony on Friday afternoon at the Aldergrove Athletic Park.

The memory of an active Aldergrove resident who was “deeply committed” to his community and the sport of soccer will live on in a park he helped build.

This Friday, Sept. 28, a ceremony will be held by the Township to name the east soccer field at Aldergrove Athletic Park in honour of John Jones.

It will be called the John Jones Field.

The gathering and sign unveiling will be held at 27th Avenue and 267B Street at 1:30 p.m., and members of the public and the soccer community are invited to attend, said Mayor Jack Froese.

“John Jones raised his family in Aldergrove, where he was involved in the community and dedicated to promoting active living,” Froese said.

“An avid soccer player himself, he was a champion of the sport and committed to helping people of all ages learn and enjoy the teamwork, skill, and athleticism associated with the game,” the mayor added.

Described as a “great supporter” of the Aldergrove Youth Soccer Club and the Aldergrove United Soccer Club, Jones served as president and vice-president.

He also started the local Over 40s soccer team, which became the Over 65 team, and was one of the original organizers of the Barry Bauder Memorial Soccer Tournament.

In 2005, Jones became an integral part of a community effort to develop sports facilities at Aldergrove Athletic Park.

Froese recounted that he was instrumental in getting the underground services for the Rotary Field House installed at significant cost savings, and he actively promoted the construction of two synthetic turf fields – which were officially opened in 2012.

“The result is the amazing sports facility we have today, which hosts tournaments and events and is an exceptional place to play and watch soccer, keep active, and show your community spirit,” Froese said.

Jones, a husband and father of two, passed away on March 23, at the age of 71.

“He has left a legacy that will live on for years to come, and Township of Langley council is proud to be naming a field in his honour, in the park he helped build,” Froese said.

“We know there will be many games played, skills learned, and memories made on John Jones Field.”

Aldergrove Athletic Park is a joint site that is home to the Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre, Aldergrove Community Secondary School, Betty Gilbert Middle School, and the Aldergrove Rotary Field House.

The park has seven soccer fields, two synthetic turf soccer fields, and an all-weather gravel field.

It also features five baseball diamonds, an enclosed batting cage, two tennis courts, a ball hockey box, skateboard park, mountain bike park, picnic shelter, basketball court, and community garden plots.