Fifty Langley athletes set to go for gold at BC Winter Games

Langley will be well represented when the BC Winter Games get underway in Kamloops.

Fifty athletes — from Langley, Fort Langley and Aldergrove — make up zone 3 (Team Fraser Valley) for the Games, which get underway Feb. 22 and run until Feb. 25.

In addition to the athletes, there are also eight coaches, as well as three adult supervisors.

Here is the team:

Navid Aliakbar is set to compete in archery.

Joel Aukema is part of the wheelchair basketball squad while Nadene Jung is an adult supervisor for the team.

Mackenzie Duffill, Ashley Mallett and Jensen Recksiedler are on the girls curling side with Marla Mallett as head coach and Rebecca Jarvis as an adult supervisor.

For diving, Langley is represented by Hattie Aldag, Paige Bush, Kaya Kenyon, Jayden Poole, Sarah Butt and Grayce Vanderwerf. Butt is from Fort Langley and Vanderwerf is from Aldergrove.

Kayla Halliday will compete in figure skating.

Eight athletes — Nikita Arendarenko, Connor Fielding, Owen Fielding, Chloe Hill, Cam Johnston, Sophie Kraushar, Blake Morfitt and Griffin Wallan — are competing in gymnastics, with Nori Horie and Rene Inaba both acting as assistant coaches.

The largest contingent of local athletes are competing in karate with a a baker’s dozen Langley competitors.

Sulakshana Aravindhan, Alex Feldman, Teagan Gammel, Chloe Ireland, Karan Jangra, James Joss, Liam Jyringi, Kealan Jyringi, Aryan Kaul, Cole Maclean, Ali Maleki, Braydon Sieb and Emily Zheng representing zone 3. Zheng is from Fort Langley.

The team also has Kamelia Fard and Kimya Najafi as assistant coaches.

Seven athletes are on the Fraser Valley ringette squad, with Felicity Allen, Kendra Atkinson, Courtney Carmichael, Kennedy Flaman, Ruby Graber, Kiandra Gustavson and Natalie Hagyard making the team. Teriann Carmichael is the head coach and Tracy Townsend is a mentor/assistant coach.

And Evan Curr, Jaykob Low, Trevin Martel, Tyler Page, Kailyn Potomak, Krista Sanders, Alexander Singh, Rafi Thiele, Julia Wood and Andrea Zonnevld are competing in Special Olympics basketball, with Randy Curry as the head coach, Lorraine Griffith as assistant coach and Liz Wood as an adult supervisor.



