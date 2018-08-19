Final 40 seconds change the game for Langley Rams

The local football team fell 35-34 to the Vancouver Island Raiders, in a last-minute comeback.

It was a nail bitter that Langley Rams football players were not able to win this weekend in Nanaimo.

The junior football league team was up against the Vancouver Island Raiders Saturday at Caledonia Park, and while on to a strong lead through the first three quarters, they lost in the last after the Raiders scored 28 of their 35 points in the game.

The Rams actually jumped out ahead, to lead 17-0 in the first quarter, up 24-7 at the half, and enjoying a 34-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

According to the Rams’ website, however, head coach Matt Blokker may have “called off the dogs too soon,” as the Raiders “rallied with 28 unanswered points in the final 13 minutes to complete one of the greatest comebacks in BCFC history,” the post said.

The victory touchdown for the Raiders came only 40 seconds before the game’s end.

Jevon Cottoy earned two touch downs, while Maximilian Joseph and Nick Agnoletto each scored a touch down, and Mattias Bueno kicked two field goals and four converts during the afternoon of play.

The Rams return to McLeod Athletic Park Stadium next Saturday, Aug 25, when they host the Okanagan Sun, kickoff is 7 p.m.

• Stay tuned for more

Previous story
Vancouver Whitecaps give up late goal in 2-2 draw with New York Red Bulls

Just Posted

Final 40 seconds change the game for Langley Rams

The local football team fell 35-34 to the Vancouver Island Raiders, in a last-minute comeback.

Zoo celebrates 48 years in Aldergrove

Greater Vancouver Zoo actively involved in environmental enhancement projects

VIDEO: Saturday was devoted to the arts in Langley City

The 25th annual Arts Alive festival took over a main thoroughfare.

Arena opens at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre

Grand procession brings Aldergrove ice arena users to new facility

Regional fuchsia and geranium club firmly rooted in Langley

The club’s annual show and competition Saturday filled St. Andrew’s Anglican Church with colour.

Fredericton police collect cards, flowers left at makeshift memorial

Four people died after a gunman opened fire

Fast food chains look to capitalize on vegetarian, vegan trend with new items

Seven per cent of Canadians consider themselves vegetarians and 2.3 per cent identify as vegans

B.C. swimmer halts journey across Strait of Juan de Fuca after hypothermia sets in

Victoria MS athlete Susan Simmons swam for eight-and-a-half hours in 9 C choppy waters

‘Hard on water:’ Smoke not the only long-range effect of wildfires

The project began more than 10 years ago after southern Alberta’s 2003 Lost Creek fire

B.C. VIEWS: Genuine aboriginal rights can be misused and discredited

Camp Cloud one of long line of protests falsely asserting title

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to march in Montreal’s Pride parade

Trudeau will end the day in his home riding of Papineau

Vancouver Whitecaps give up late goal in 2-2 draw with New York Red Bulls

Four of Vancouver’s next five games are at home

B.C. stays alive in Little League World Series with dramatic walk-off win

Team Canada beats Spain 2-1 in 10 innings

B.C. man designer behind Canucks’ retro jersey

Jeremie White was 20 years old when he told Canucks assistant GM Brian Burke he had a design

Most Read