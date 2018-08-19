Final 40 seconds change the game for Langley Rams

The local football team fell 35-34 to the Vancouver Island Raiders, in a last-minute comeback.

It was a nail bitter that Langley Rams football players were not able to win this weekend in Nanaimo.

The junior football league team was up against the Vancouver Island Raiders Saturday at Caledonia Park, and while on to a strong lead through the first three quarters, they lost in the last after the Raiders scored 28 of their 35 points in the game.

The Rams actually jumped out ahead, to lead 17-0 in the first quarter, up 24-7 at the half, and enjoying a 34-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

According to the Rams’ website, however, head coach Matt Blokker may have “called off the dogs too soon,” as the Raiders “rallied with 28 unanswered points in the final 13 minutes to complete one of the greatest comebacks in BCFC history,” the post said.

The victory touchdown for the Raiders came only 40 seconds before the game’s end.

Jevon Cottoy earned two touch downs, while Maximilian Joseph and Nick Agnoletto each scored a touch down, and Mattias Bueno kicked two field goals and four converts during the afternoon of play.

The Rams return to McLeod Athletic Park Stadium next Saturday, Aug 25, when they host the Okanagan Sun, kickoff is 7 p.m.

