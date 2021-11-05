Final card for Abbotsford’s Mamba Fight Night 9 revealed

Event featuring MMA, boxing and kickboxing set to occur at Abbotsford Centre on Saturday

The final card for Mamba Fight Nine 9 has been revealed.

The event, which takes place at the Abbotsford Centre on Saturday (Nov. 6), features a total of 13 fights.

There are seven novice or amateur bouts and six pro or advanced fights scheduled. Mixed martial arts, boxing and kickboxing are all represented on the card.

The main event features Abbotsford’s Gagan Gill challenging Winnipeg’s Kristian Bouchard in a pro MMA fight (three rounds) in the 145-pound division.

The semi-main event sees Surrey’s Buneet Bisla take on Ottawa’s Tyler Voigt in a pro boxing match (four rounds) set at the 175-pound weight limit.

Other pro contests include: Juan Jackson vs. Langley’s Tyler Jackson (boxing, four rounds set at 175 pounds), Winnipeg’s Lindsay Poyser vs. Vancouver’s Athena Stratis (kickboxing, five rounds set at 145 pounds), David Kuzminski vs. Chilliwack’s Jody Blackway (boxing, four rounds set at 200 pounds) and Surrey’s Ely Avelar Martinez vs. Vancouver’s Levi Jackson (boxing, four rounds set at 132 pounds).

Amateur fights consist of: Abbotsford’s Charles Barnbrook vs. Sheldon Sheng (kickboxing, three rounds set at 210 pounds), Langley’s Brett Jackson vs. North Vancouver’s Hamid Moradi (MMA, three rounds set at 160 pounds), Elia Farogalia vs. Charles Penwick (kickboxing, three rounds set at 150 pounds), Garrett Johnson vs. Abbotsford’s Derek Bergen (kickboxing, three rounds set at 180 pounds), Jesse Woodruff vs. Sam Gruczyznski (kickboxing, three rounds set at 170 pounds), Burnaby’s Vincent Yu vs. Chilliwack’s Nathan Buhay (MMA, three rounds set at 145 pounds) and Daniel Maharaj vs. Arashdeep Singh (kickboxing, three rounds set at 130 pounds).

It all gets underway at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The event is also streaming on FITE TV pay-per-view. Tickets are available on ticketmaster.ca.

Like all other events at the Abbotsford Centre, MFN 9 is a vaccinated event and all attending must be prepared to produce proof of double vaccination.

For more details, visit mfn.mambamma.com.

