First two Abbotsford Canucks games now streaming for free

The American Hockey League is offering a ‘freeview’ weekend from Oct. 15 to 17, which includes the first two away games for the Abbotsford Canucks. (AHL photo)

The Abbotsford Canucks first two games in franchise history will now be free for anyone to watch via the American Hockey League’s streaming service.

The announcement was made on Tuesday (Oct. 12) morning that the league’s streaming service at watchtheahl.com is on a ‘freeview’ weekend from Oct. 15 to 17, which is the AHL’s slate of opening games.

Fans can register online and then have the ability to watch the Abbotsford Canucks or any other AHL action for those days. There will be a total of 29 games available to view. No subscription or purchase is necessary.

The Abbotsford Canucks first game in franchise history occurs on Saturday (Oct. 16) at 7 p.m. against the Bakersfield Condors and the second game is Sunday (Oct. 17) at 5 p.m. against the Ontario Reign. Both games occur in California. The home debut is Oct. 22.

What's better than All-Access? Free Access. Catch the AHL Opening Weekend October 15th-17th for FREE! pic.twitter.com/dgdSIaLNWA — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) October 12, 2021

The games can be viewed on a desktop, laptop, tablet or mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android.

The prices jump on Oct. 18, with full access to everything costing $104.99, regular season only set at $84.99, one team regular season home and away at $64.99, one team home or away at $44.99, a monthly pass at $22.99 or a daily pass at $7.99.

For more information, visit watchtheahl.com.

Catch the first games in #AbbotsfordCanucks history this weekend for FREE‼️ AHLtv is offering a freeview for the opening weekend of @TheAHL season. MORE INFO ➡️ https://t.co/52PSNCKmGB pic.twitter.com/kxZcP9SRMk — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) October 12, 2021

abbotsfordCanuckshockeyvancouver canucks