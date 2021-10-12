The American Hockey League is offering a ‘freeview’ weekend from Oct. 15 to 17, which includes the first two away games for the Abbotsford Canucks. (AHL photo)

The American Hockey League is offering a ‘freeview’ weekend from Oct. 15 to 17, which includes the first two away games for the Abbotsford Canucks. (AHL photo)

First two Abbotsford Canucks games now streaming for free

American Hockey League’s streaming service offering a ‘freeview’ weekend starting Oct. 15

The Abbotsford Canucks first two games in franchise history will now be free for anyone to watch via the American Hockey League’s streaming service.

The announcement was made on Tuesday (Oct. 12) morning that the league’s streaming service at watchtheahl.com is on a ‘freeview’ weekend from Oct. 15 to 17, which is the AHL’s slate of opening games.

Fans can register online and then have the ability to watch the Abbotsford Canucks or any other AHL action for those days. There will be a total of 29 games available to view. No subscription or purchase is necessary.

The Abbotsford Canucks first game in franchise history occurs on Saturday (Oct. 16) at 7 p.m. against the Bakersfield Condors and the second game is Sunday (Oct. 17) at 5 p.m. against the Ontario Reign. Both games occur in California. The home debut is Oct. 22.

The games can be viewed on a desktop, laptop, tablet or mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android.

The prices jump on Oct. 18, with full access to everything costing $104.99, regular season only set at $84.99, one team regular season home and away at $64.99, one team home or away at $44.99, a monthly pass at $22.99 or a daily pass at $7.99.

For more information, visit watchtheahl.com.

abbotsfordCanuckshockeyvancouver canucks

Previous story
Chuckie chucked: Gruden’s words antithetical to modern NFL

Just Posted

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (Black Press Media files)
No Crown appeal of not guilty verdict in Langley child death

Undated Google Maps image of Glenwood School in Langley, which reported the most COVID exposures of any Langley school over a two-week period, according to the Fraser Health Authority. (Google)
COVID exposures reported at 28 Langley schools over two-week period

All EMBA classes are delivered in-person at TWU’s main campus in Langley, and branch campus in Richmond. (TWU/Special to Langley Advance Times)
A new program for business leaders at TWU draws students with experience

Walker, 10-month-old, and mom Katey Kloepper, from Calgary, were among the visitors to Art’s Nursery scarecrow stroll and fundraiser, which is on till Oct. 31 at 8940 192nd St. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Scarecrow stroll returns to Art’s Nursery