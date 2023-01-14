(Rob Wilton photos/Jamison Derksen graphics)

Five Giants make mid-term scouting list

G-Men back on the ice, showing off their skills, Sunday at 4 at LEC

NHL Central Scouting Service released its mid-term player rankings list Friday, with five members of the Vancouver Giants making the cut.

Samuel Honzek – #9 – Slovak import Samuel Honzek is the fourth ranked WHL skater and ninth overall among North American skaters, after being given an “A” rating in the preliminary rankings. The 10th overall pick in the CHL import draft is second on the Giants in scoring with 17 goals and 26 assists for 43 points.

Jaden Lipinski – #38 – The 6 ft. 3 in. centre from Scottsdale, Ariz. has been a key contributor offensively so far this season for the G-Men, with 14 goals and 19 assists. His late-2004 birthday means that the 2023 NHL entry draft is the first he’s eligible for.

Ty Halaburda – #61 – 2020 Giants 2nd round WHL draft pick Ty Halaburda has raised his game as the season has worn on, and is now up to 13 goals and 8 assists on the season.

Mazden Leslie – #80 – The Lloydminster, Alta. native is the only Giants defenceman on the list. The 2020 Giants first rounder is fourth on the Giants in scoring with seven goals and 23 assists for 30 points.

Ethan Semeniuk – #173 – Semeniuk started the season hot before missing time with an injury. He’s got seven goals and eight assists for 15 points, including a pair of shorthanded points so far.

Please note that these rankings are all among “North American Skaters,” as the list is based on where the players are currently playing, not where they are from, noted Giants’ media relations director Jamison Derksen.

Giants are back on ice again Sunday at home, at Langley Events Centre, for a 4 p.m. game against the Tri-City Americans.

Tickets and other information available online.

RELATED: Ty Thorpe named 20th captain of the Vancouver Giants

MORE: Ostapchuk traded by Vancouver Giants to Winnipeg

hockeyLangleyLangley Events CentreVancouver GiantsWHL

 

