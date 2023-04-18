Five Vancouver Giants pinned as must-watch ahead of NHL draft

Samuel Honzek (Rob Wilton, Vancouver Giants/Special to Langley Advance Times) Leslie Mazden (Rob Wilton, Vancouver Giants/Special to Langley Advance Times) Jaden Lipinski (Rob Wilton, Vancouver Giants/Special to Langley Advance Times) Ty Halaburda (Rob Wilton, Vancouver Giants/Special to Langley Advance Times) Tyler Thorpe (Rob Wilton, Vancouver Giants/Special to Langley Advance Times)

A fistful of hockey players with the Vancouver Giants made a “must watch” list ahead of the NHL draft.

Specifically, five G-Men are among 252 players from across North America, who made the NHL Central Scouting Service ranking as top skaters and goalies.

It’s an official ranking of draft-eligible players in advance of the NHL draft in June, and making this list is a big deal for players, explained Jamison Derksen, the media relations director for the Giants.

The final player ranking list was released Tuesday morning, April 18.

“Vancouver has the second highest total number of players on the list in the WHL with five. Only behind the Seattle Thunderbirds, who have six players listed,” Derksen noted.

Players on that list are ranked are all among North American skaters, he elaborated, noting that this list is based on where the players are currently playing – not where they are from.

• Samuel Honzek – #9: Slovak import, Honzek is the fourth-ranked WHL skater and ninth overall among North American skaters, after being given an “A” rating in the preliminary rankings and being ranked 9th in the midterm rankings. The 10th overall pick in the CHL import draft, he finished second on the Giants in scoring with 23 goals and 33 assists for 56 points in just 43 games.

• Jaden Lipinski – #49: The 6 ft. 3 in. centre from Scottsdale, Ariz. played in the Kubota CHL Top Prospects game in January and finished the season with 51 points in 66 games.

• Ty Halaburda – #89: Last week, Halaburda was named to Canada’s U18 team after recording 37 points in 2022/23. He opened the scoring in a team-high seven games this season.

• Mazden Leslie – #125: The Lloydminster, Alta. native is the only Giants defenceman on the list. The 2020 Giants first rounder had 18 points on the powerplay this season, and 50 points overall. He had a hat trick against the Prince George Cougars on March 1.

• Tyler Thorpe – #223: Thorpe began the season in Jr. B hockey, but the 6 ft. 5 in. forward was signed by the Giants in November and established himself as a dominant physical player as a rookie.

Honzek, Lipinski, Halaburda, and Mazden also made the Central Scouting mid-term list back in January. Thorpe is a newcomer. In fact, this is Thorpe’s first appearance on an NHL Central Scouting list.

