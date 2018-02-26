Flames down Aldergrove Kodiaks in playoffs finale

Kodiaks’ 10th season of Pacific Junior Hockey League play has come to an end

KURT LANGMANN PHOTO Aldergrove Kodiaks’ Clayton Schroeder scored on the Ridge Meadows Flames in the final game of the first round of the playoffs series Friday night.

The Aldergrove Kodiaks’ 10th season of Pacific Junior Hockey League play has come to an end after a 2-4 loss to Ridge Meadows Flames on Friday night.

It was game five of the Harold Brittain conference playoffs series, and the Kodiaks put up a good effort. The Kodiaks outshot the Flames 35-29 but the Flames outscored the Kodiaks in the final frame to advance to the next series against the Abbotsford Pilots.

The Flames were leading 2-0 in the second period when Kodiak Clayton Schroeder scored at 9:15, assisted by Davin Padgham and Tyler Cannon. Kodiak Nate Castonguay evened the score at 2:31 in the third, assisted by Padgham and Jake Dowell, but the Flames took a 3-2 lead ten minutes later.

The Kodiaks pulled keeper Michael Lauriente to try for the equalizer in the final minute but instead the Flames wrestled the puck away and Flames’ Jonah Lige scored the empty-netter.

It has been a development year for the Kodiaks with many prospective players rising to the challenge, but it’s also been a good year for the senior players. Kodiak captain Matt Oliver had an outstanding season with a league-topping record of 38 goals, which along with 35 assists gave him 73 points this season.

Assistant captain Kyle Bosko was not far behind with 29 goals and 36 assists for a season total of 65 points, while defender Davin Padgham had a season total of 46 points for 11 goals and 35 assists.

The Kodiaks will begin their 11th season this September in the new ice arena at the Aldergrove Credit Union Recreation Centre on Fraser Highway.