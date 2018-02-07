Flip City athletes shine in Quebec, Washington, Richmond

Members carry Flip City flag at three different meets last weekend

Flip City Gymnastics Centre’s interclub athletes struck a pose in Richmond, where they competed in the Mexican Fiesta meet last weekend. Submitted photo

Flip City Gymnastics Club athletes are going places.

To wit: Members of the Walnut Grove club were all over the place last weekend (Feb. 2 to 4), including Quebec’s Laval University for Elite Canada; Woodinville, Wash., for Flip City’s men’s team; and Richmond for its interclub athletes.

Many of the athletes came home with some exceptional results.

Makenna Guidish started the weekend in Quebec competing at Elite Canada, which is one of the primary national competitions which brings together the top athletes from across Canada from the novice, junior, and senior categories.

Athletes involved in this meet seek qualification for high Performance status, which gives them the right to compete in the Canadian championships and be eligible to be considered for national teams and potential international competitions.

Flip City notes that Guidish nailed her routines, finishing sixth overall in the novice category.

Fielding leads Flip City in Washington

The Flip City boys competitive team travelled to just outside of Seattle for a meet with their American counterparts.

Taking first place honours in Levels 7 and 8, as well as many individual events, the Flip City contingent had a very strong showing.

In Level 4, Ben Kraushar placed third on floor and parallel bars as well as second on high bar, resulting in a fifth place finish all-around.

His teammate Afaan Bhaiji placed second on rings, resulting in a 12th all-around placing.

In Level 6, Nikita Arendarenko won the high bar event, was second on rings, and took fifth all-around.

In Level 7, Connor Fielding won the all-around title, finishing first on rings and high bar as well as second on floor and parallel bars.

Owen Fielding took first on pommel horse and vault and second on high bar, resulting in a third place in the all-around.

In Level 8, Noah Ichihara won every event except vault (where he placed second), resulting in a first place all-around finish.

Fantastic showings at Fiesta meet

Lastly, Flip City’s interclub athletes headed to Richmond for the Mexican Fiesta meet.

Special accomplishment trophies went to Lia Paolella trophy for Super Swinger, Abbie Magnuson for Dazzling Dancer, and Kalysha Owen Merriott for Vigorous Vaulter,

Flip City’s Performance 9-11 girls brought the home spirit trophy for overall outstanding team support, while special accomplishment trophies went to Mya Lorette for Brilliant Beam and Teyanna Moore for Dazzling Dancer.

The club’s Performance Challenge girls squad brought home a spirit trophy for overall outstanding team support.

Also Brooklyn Cooper won the Brilliant Beam trophy, Flip City’s Performance 6-8 girls brought won a spirit trophy for overall outstanding team support, Saraiya Sivia captured the Terrific Tumbler trophy, and Kailee Skiba was named as a Vigorous Vaulter.

Flip City coach Deb Parsons said, “the girls were amazing and really showed well for Flip City and we received many compliments about how well they did.”