In 2019, Langley Flippers competitor Nathalie Hu competed in the club’s last invitational meet before the pandemic. (Langley Advance Times file)

Flippers Invitational to draw more than 360 swimmers to Langley City competition over Canada Day weekend

Annual event makes return following pandemic shutdown

After two years off due to the pandemic, Langley Flippers Swim Club annual invitational swim meet is back at Al Anderson pool in Langley City.

Running Saturday and Sunday, July 2 — 3 over the Canada Day weekend, the event is expected to draw more than 360 swimmers across the Fraser Valley, from Burnaby to Hope.

It is one of the largest swim meets in the Fraser Valley and the biggest to be hosted by the Al Anderson pool, said Flippers president Pamela Labrum.

Labrum expected close to 70 Flippers swimmers will be competing, ranging in age from five to 16, along with five masters-level competitors.

“Everyone is very excited,” Labrum told the Langley Advance Times.

“We have a lot of new families [and] for many of them, it’s their first competition,” Labrum elaborated.

While Flippers members were able to keep practicing during the pandemic, it has been some time since their last invitational, hosted in 2019.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: A ‘tough meet’ for Langley Flippers swim club

Al Anderson Memorial Pool at 4949 207th St. will be closed to the public during the meet, though Labrum advised people are welcome to watch the competition, which gets underway at 8:15 a.m. both days.

Langley City announced the area surrounding the park, including the City Park picnic shelters and adjacent open grass areas will also not be available to the public during the swim meet.

While the playground and water park are not closed, access will be limited and public parking will only be available in the parking lot off of 207th Street.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley Flippers swim club hosts major meet

For more than 50 years, the non-profit Langley Flippers summer swim club has offered professional coaching and technique instruction for all ages and abilities, from novice to provincial-level competitor.

Run by an elected volunteer board of directors, the club is a member of the BC Summer Swimming Association, part of the Fraser Valley region.

