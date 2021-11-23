BCHL

Flooding fallout forces BCHL to postpone more games

Nine matches are being pushed back, but the junior A league has also added nine regional games

While a Wednesday night game between the Powell River Kings and Chilliwack Chiefs will go ahead as planned at the Chilliwack Coliseum (7 p.m. start), the BCHL has rescheduled several other matches due to flooding fallout.

Nine games that were supposed to take place this weekend will take place at a later date.

Four games on Friday, Nov. 26 are being pushed back, including Chilliwack at Prince George, Nanaimo at Merritt, Powell River at Vernon and Cranbrook at Victoria. Four games on Saturday, Nov. 27 are being postponed, including Nanaimo at Prince George, Powell River at Merritt, Chilliwack at West Kelowna and Cranbrook at Cowichan Valley. A Sunday game with Cranbrook visiting Surrey will also be delayed.

RELATED: Chilliwack Chiefs benched by flooding

RELATED: BCHL postpones eight games due to flooding

At the same time, the league is added nine regional games to the slate.

Games added the schedule for Friday, Nov. 26 include Powell River at Nanaimo, Prince George at Vernon, Merritt at Penticton and Alberni Valley at Victoria. Games added for Saturday, Nov. 27 include Nanaimo at Powell River, Coquitlam at Chilliwack and Cranbrook at West Kelowna. Sunday will see Chilliwack visiting the Surrey Eagles.

Two games have been outright cancelled. An Alberni Valley at Victoria game on Jan. 2 has been scrubbed from the schedule as has a Jan. 5 game that would have seen Coquitlam visiting Chilliwack.

The BCHL has said that further details around rescheduled games will be provided in the coming weeks.

