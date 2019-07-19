Former Fernie Ghostrider re-signs with Vancouver Canucks

Josh Teves has signed a two-year contract with the NHL team

A former Ghostrider has signed a two-year contract with the Vancouver Canucks.

On July 9, the NHL team announced they had signed forward Reid Boucher to a one-year, two-way deal and defencemen Brogan Rafferty and Josh Teves each to a two-year, two-way contract.

Teves played in Fernie as a Ghostrider from 2013 to 2014.

The Free Press previously reported in March that the Vancouver Canucks had announced the signing of Teves to a one-year entry-level contract. The 24-year-old made his professional debut with Vancouver on March 26 against the Anaheim Ducks.

During his time with the Ghostriders, the skilled player earned himself the title of top defenceman. During his season with the Ghostriders he scored 10 goals and assisted in 14, during 50 games played.

The Calgary native went on to play one season for the BCHL Merritt Centennials, registering 33 points in 57 games. From there, he was recruited to the Princeton Tigers where, in four seasons, accumulated 85 points in 126 career games.

In the 2018-19 season, Teves led all Princeton Tigers defencemen in scoring, with 20 points (3-17-20) in 30 games. The 6’0”, 180-pound defenceman also ranked third on the team in shots on goal (74) and power play assists (10).

”Josh had an outstanding collegiate career at Princeton,” said Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning in March.

“He has good vision and playmaking ability, and can contribute in all three zones. We’re excited to see him play at the professional level.”



