Former Giants head coach Don Hay (left), former Giants contributors and brothers Craig and Scott Bonner, and current Giants owner Ron Toigo. (Chris Relke/Vancouver Giants)

Former Giants GM named to hockey team’s Wall of Honour

Scott Bonner will be recognized tonight, ahead of the G-Men’s first of two match ups with Victoria

When the Vancouver Giants take to home ice again tonight (Friday, Jan. 17) at the Langley Events Centre, former Vancouver Giants general manager Scott Bonner will be acknowledged for his years of contributions to the team.

For the first time in Giants history, a non-player is going to be added to the team’s Wall of Honour.

Before the puck drops tonight against the Victoria Royals, the “tremendous work” of the team’s inaugural GM and executive vice-president of hockey operations (until 2016) will be acknowledged. Bonner’s legacy and accomplishments will be recognized and celebrated with numerous friends, family members, and alumni expected to be in attendance.

Bonner spent 15 seasons (2001-02 to 2015-16) with the Vancouver Giants as general manager, and during his tenure the Giants established themselves as one of the marquee franchises in all of junior hockey.

Highlights of Bonner’s reign as GM included: A WHL championship (2006), a Memorial Cup championship (2007), and five consecutive B.C. division championships (2005-06-2009-10).

Ahead of Friday’s celebration, Bonner spoke with Giants broadcaster Dan O’Connor and reflected on 15 years of fond memories and success that he experienced during his time with the Giants.

When he was first told of the honour that awaited him, he was enjoying a post-golf dinner at the Vancouver Giants annual golf tournament. That’s when Giants majority owner and long-time friend Ron Toigo shared the news publicly.

“It was a pretty good day for the Bonner family. I remember sitting at a table with Lance (Bouma), Brendan (Gallagher), Milan Lucic, Ian Gallagher, my father and my brother – Very influential people in my life and guys that probably helped me get this honour,” Bonner said.

The Bonner family name is synonymous with the success of the Vancouver Giants.

Bonner, of course, served as the general manager. But his brother, Craig (assistant coach, assistant general manager) and his father Terry (head scout) were both key figures in the Giants day-to-day operation. His mother Pam still to this day is one of the Giants most passionate fans.

“It’s quite unique to win a Memorial Cup with your family all there. My mom is as active a fan as there’s every been for the franchise. It was just a really exciting time,” Bonner said.

“I want to thank the fans and the ownership group. We had a great following for a number of years. Our staff did a great job of filling the coliseum. I have nothing but fond memories. Hopefully there are bigger and better things to come.”

Today, Bonner is working with the Sports Corporation as their senior vice-president. He is an NHLPA certified agent and still has many close ties to the Vancouver Giants organization.

Does he miss being a GM?

What were some of his memorable trades?

What does life look like for him today?

You can hear the entire conversation with the newest Vancouver Giants Wall of Honour inductee.

INTERVIEW WITH SCOTT BONNER

In the meantime, the Giants play the Victoria Royals tonight. The puck drops at LEC at 7:30 p.m. Then the teams have a rematch on Saturday, in Victoria. The Giants also play again on Sunday, Jan. 19, again back at LEC, against the Kamloops Blazers at 4 p.m.

_________________________________

