Former Giants head coach named to lead NHL Minnesota Wild

Dean Evason led the Langley-based WHL team for two seasons

Former Vancouver Giants head coach Dean Evason has been named full-time head coach of the NHL Minnesota Wild.

Wild general manager Bill Guerin made the announcement Monday, July 13.

As part of the announcement, Evason has signed a two-year extension with the organization through the 2021-22 season.

“I am very excited to announce that Dean Evason is our full-time head coach,” said Guerin.

“Dean has done a fantastic job as our interim head coach and deserves this opportunity. I look forward to watching our team under his leadership going forward.”

Evason served as head coach of the Langley-based WHL Giants for two seasons (2002-04).

Evason was named interim head coach of the Wild on Feb. 14, 2020, and led the team to an 8-4-0 record.

He is in his second season with Minnesota after being named an assistant coach on June 6, 2018.

Evason was also co-coach of the Calgary Hitmen in 2004-05, and head coach of the Kamloops Blazers for three seasons (1999-02).

He joined the Wild after spending six seasons (2012-18) as head coach of the Milwaukee Admirals in the American Hockey League, leading the team to a record of 242-161-53.

Before that, Evason spent seven seasons as an assistant coach with the Washington Capitals.

During 13 NHL seasons as a player, Evason totaled 372 points and 1,002 penalty minutes in 803 career games as a center with the Capitals, Hartford Whalers, San Jose Sharks, Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames.

Evason added 29 points in 55 Stanley Cup Playoff contests.

He served as a player/coach for Team Canada during the 1996-97 season, captaining the team to a gold medal at the 1997 World Championship.

Evason retired as a player following two seasons as a player/coach with Landshut in the German League (1997-99).

