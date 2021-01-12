Former Vancouver Giants forward Evander Kane is seen here in Game 7 of the second round of the 2009 WHL playoffs against the Spokane Chiefs (Sam Chan under Wikipedia Commons licence)

Former Giants star Evander Kane files for bankruptcy

Sharks left winger lists liabilities of close to $30 million in court filing

San Jose Sharks left winger Evander Kane, a former Vancouver Giants star, has filed for bankruptcy, listing liabilities of nearly $30 million, the athletic.com website reported.

In his Chapter 7 filing in federal bankruptcy court in the California city of his team, Kane detailed liabilities of $26.8 million and assets — largely three homes — of $10.2 million.

And the filing included a note that warns he may not even play this year.

“Debtor may terminate his contract and he may opt out of the season, as allowed under current rules, because of health concerns given the recent birth of his first child,” the bankruptcy petition said.

“Should he terminate his contract or opt out at a point in the season, Debtor will not receive his salary.”

Kane had signed a seven-year, $49 million contract extension in 2018.

The 1991-born Kane was drafted 19th overall in the 2006 WHL Bantam Draft by the now Langley-based Vancouver Giants.

READ ALSO: Former Giants reminisce about 2007 Memorial Cup win

He went on to appear in two Memorial Cup games, tallying an assist as part of the Giants’ 2007 Memorial Cup championship.

Kane was heading into his 12th NHL season and his third full season as one of the undisputed offensive leaders of the Sharks.

He surpassed the 20-goal mark in each of his past five NHL seasons and was just 43 points shy of reaching 500 for his NHL career that has spanned 713 regular season games and an additional 29 in the playoffs.

Kane was the fourth overall pick of the Atlanta Thrashers back in 2009 and has since suited up for the Thrashers, Jets, and Sabres before signing with San Jose.

READ ALSO: Giants in the NHL: players from WHL team at training camps

Internationally, Kane won gold medals with Team Canada at the 2008 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament and 2009 World Junior Championships.

He also competed in the 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014 IIHF World Championships.


