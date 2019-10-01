Former Spartan Nick Perugini has taken his place in the Canada West Hall of Fame. (file)

Former Langley-based Spartan Nick Perugini named to hall of fame

Men’s soccer star is fourth Trinity Western University student-athlete honoured

Former CIS Men’s Soccer Player of the Year Nick Perugini has taken his place in the Canada West Hall of Fame.

Perugini was announced as the latest inductee Tuesday, as CW continues to celebrate 100 years of university sport in Western Canada.

Perugini left his mark on the Langley-based Trinity Western men’s soccer program during a decorated five-year career with the Spartans.

Perugini was named a Canada West All-Star in all five of his seasons and earned four consecutive All-Canadians selections between 2004 and 2007. He was named top rookie in Canada West for 2003 and received the 2006 Canada West Student Athlete of the Year award.

In 2006 he helped the Spartans reach the CIS championship final for the first time in program history, where the team suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to the host Alberta Golden Bears.

He capped off his career in 2007 when he was named both the CIS and Canada West Player of the Year while captaining the Spartans to a third consecutive Canada West championship.

While a Spartan, Perugini established TWU career records in assists, shots, shots on goal, games started, and minutes played. He also set TWU single-season marks for assists, games started with and minutes played.

He also represented his country at the 2007 World University Games in Thailand, where Canada finished fourth in men’s soccer.

After graduating, Perugini joined the UBC Thunderbirds as an assistant coach.

From 2012 to 2017, he served as assistant technical director for Vancouver United FC, before moving on to his present role as assistant technical director with Surrey-Guildford United.

He is the fourth TWU student-athlete named to the hall.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants blank Rockets at home in Langley

Just Posted

Senior missing since Monday in North Langley

Soo Kyung Bae took no cash and speaks no English

Former Langley-based Spartan Nick Perugini named to hall of fame

Men’s soccer star is fourth Trinity Western University student-athlete honoured

VIDEO: Wheels of Times roll at CN station in Fort Langley

Performers re-enact real-life people from different eras

VIDEO: Langley School District shares what students learn on Orange Shirt Day

Orange Shirt Day is an effort to raise awareness about the residential school system

B.C. husband and wife duo to play Langley’s Bez Arts Hub

Jeremy and Sheree Eisenhauer take the stage, Oct 11, for a night of music and storytelling

PHOTOS: Trailer likely saved Alberta man’s life in eight-vehicle highway crash

Collision on Highway 11 tied up traffic for hours

VIDEO: Driver’s rail crossing stunt caught on camera during Railway Safety Week

Failing to stop at a railway crossing can net you a $109 fine

Judge ‘bewildered’ that escaped Vancouver Island inmate was in a minimum security prison

Zachary Armitage, 30, pleaded guilty to escape from lawful custody and awaits sentencing

B.C. senior’s $368 ticket for cellphone in cupholder sparks debate

Woman had both hands on the wheel and was not using her phone

Dogs now allowed on White Rock’s promenade

Pilot project will allow dogs on promenade until March 31

Injured woman rescued from B.C. trail after group leaves her behind

North Shore Rescue in Vancouver says it is ‘extremely concerning’

Liberal Party salmon farm pledge ‘destructive,’ industry group says

Justin Trudeau platform calls for ‘closed containment’ by 2025

Mother, young children struck while crossing street near Surrey City Hall

Surrey RCMP say the mother and her two daughters were taken to hospital with minor injuries

Vancouver hotel sues striking employees for ‘intolerable’ noise

Union has been picketing since Sept. 19

Most Read