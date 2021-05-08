After Bobby Henderson apologized online for his comments to a Toronto reporter, the Langley Rivermen announced that he was no longer team coach and general manager and in fact, had ‘parted ways’ with the franchise in March. (file/Twitter)

After Bobby Henderson apologized online for his comments to a Toronto reporter, the Langley Rivermen announced that he was no longer team coach and general manager and in fact, had ‘parted ways’ with the franchise in March. (file/Twitter)

Former Langley Rivermen coach and GM apologizes for comments to Toronto reporter

Bobby Henderson blames stress due to the pandemic for his ‘disparaging’ remarks

After tangling with a Toronto reporter online, then apologizing for his remarks, former Langley Rivermen head coach and general manager Bobby Henderson has shut down his Twitter account, while the team has moved to distance itself from Henderson’s comments.

Henderson, apparently unhappy with the way Colin D’Mello has been covering the pandemic, sent a direct message on Friday, May 7, that called D’Mello “a lying piece of ____” and went to say the reporter “won’t be able to walk [the] streets in the distant future.”

After D’Mello made the message public, calling it a threat, Henderson sent another message denying he meant any harm.

“Colin that wan’t a threat from me, that is reality, that you and your company, are gaslighting the population,” Henderson said.

D’Mello published that online, too.

Then, Henderson posted an public apology for making what he called “disparaging” remarks and closed his Twitter account down.

In his apology, Henderson said “I like many Canadians are feeling the stress and effects of COVID and wrote something that was obviously not in good taste. I do not wish him or any journalist any harm.”

Langley Rivermen issued a statement on their Twitter account, condemning the comments and advising Henderson was no longer with the team.

“The Rivermen in no way support negative comments to journalists or any other person for that matter,” it read.

“Although it had not been made public yet, the Rivermen and Mr. Henderson parted ways in March and he is no longer a member of the organization. That being said, team ownership has spoke directly to to Mr. D’Mello to apologize for the situation. We will have no further comment on the matter.”

READ ALSO: Hockey a family affair

In 2011, the Henderson family, Bobby, his younger brother Taylor and father Roy took over the Rivermen.

Bobby, a former captain of the Chilliwack Chiefs who went on to play at the NCAA level, started out as an assistant coach and one of the main recruiters.

After Henderson took over the helm, Langley made the playoffs in eight straight seasons.

He was named BCHL coach of the year following the 2013-14 season.

READ ALSO: Langley Rivermen hockey team makes it six in a row

In January of 2019, Henderson recorded his 200th career win with the Rivermen.

READ MORE: Langley Rivermen opt out of BCHL ‘pod’ season

In March, the team announced it would not be taking part in the BCHL ‘pod’ season, where three to four teams would play each other in five different locations across the province.

Henderson did not respond to a Langley Advance Times request for comment.

Is there more to the story? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLangley Rivermensocial media

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NHL relaxing virus protocols for vaccinated playoff teams

Just Posted

After Bobby Henderson apologized online for his comments to a Toronto reporter, the Langley Rivermen announced that he was no longer team coach and general manager and in fact, had ‘parted ways’ with the franchise in March. (file/Twitter)
Former Langley Rivermen coach and GM apologizes for comments to Toronto reporter

Bobby Henderson blames stress due to the pandemic for his ‘disparaging’ remarks

Nurses Ann Bason and Brandon Hunt stand outside the new Langley Memorial Hospital entrance (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Working during a pandemic; what it’s like for two nurses at Langley Memorial Hospital

COVID has changed a lot, but not their devotion to their profession

Kay Palmer and Doris Riedweg were nurses at Langley Memorial Hospital for several years. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Retired Langley nurses loves caring careers

Langley Hospital Heritage Committee members share historical perspective for National Nurses Week

A temporary facade was built in Fort Langley for the Sonic 2 movie that shot in April. Star Jim Carrey reportedly wrapped up the production by giving away a new SUV to a member of the production crew (Langley Advance Times file)
‘Sonic 2’ star Jim Carrey surprises B.C. film crew member with vehicle giveaway

A big gesture at the close of filming

Barbara-Ann Kubb is a nurse and manager at the long-term care facilities that include Langley's hospice. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Langley hospice nurses feel calling for end-of-life care

It’s a tough job, but one that has rewards, says Langley hospice nursing manager

(The Canadian Press)
Trudeau won’t say whether Canada supports patent waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

‘Canada is at the table to help find a solution’

Twenty-nine staff members at Sunrise Poultry Processors Ltd. in Newton have tested positive for the virus, according to an information bulletin from Fraser Health Saturday (May 8). The health authority issued a 10-day closure order, effective May 7. (Image: Google Maps)
29 staff test positive for COVID-19 at Surrey poultry processing plant

Meantime, outbreak over at Surrey Memorial Hospital

A map showing where the most number of cases were recorded from April 23 to 29. This map, revealing a breakdown of infections by neighborhood, was pulled from a data package leaked to the Vancouver Sun last week (and independently verified).
36 Abbotsford schools flagged for COVID-19 exposures in the last 2 weeks, shattering record

Clearbrook Elementary recorded an ‘exposure’ on all 11 school days

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Canada’s chief public health officer is reminding Canadians even those who are fully vaccinated are not immune from transmitting the COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s top doctor warns full vaccination does not equal full protection from COVID-19

Post-inoculation, Theresa Tam says the risk of asymptomatic infection and transmission is far lower but not obsolete

The dash cam footage, taken May 7 at 8:18 a.m. belonged to the driver of a southbound vehicle that recently travelled out of the tunnel. (Reddit/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Dash cam captures dramatic rollover crash on Highway 99

Only one person sustained injuries from the collision, says B.C. Ambulance Services

Chevy stranded on a ledge above a rocky canyon at Mimi Falls near Logan Lake, April 28, 2021. (Photo credit: Margot Wikjord)
Police officer and fire chief team up in risky rescue of stranded dog near Logan Lake

Chevy, a rescue dog, needed rescuing again after getting stuck on a ledge above rocky canyon

Police were on the scene of a fatal shooting in Abbotsford. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. government to give more than $8 million for programs to curb gang violence

221 not-for-profit projects led by local governments and school districts among others will receive a one-time grant

<a href="Facebook users reported seeing a body on the side of the road this morning." target="_blank"></a>Facebook users reported seeing a body on the side of the road this morning. (File photo)
Man killed in fatal hit-and-run collision between Abbotsford and Chilliwack

Body reported at 6 a.m., police close North Parallel Road, single highway lane as they investigate

Most Read