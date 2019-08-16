Dave Chyzowski (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Former NHLer joins Giants coaching team

Former Blazer Dave Chyzowski joins the Langley-based junior hockey team

There will be a new coach on the Vancouver Giants bench when play gets underway at the end of September.

The junior hockey team’s general manager Barclay Parneta announced this week that the Giants have added Dave Chyzowski to their coaching staff.

Chyzowski, a 48 from Edmonton, joins the G-Men after spending the past 14 seasons with the Kamloops Blazers.

For much of his time with the Blazers, Chyzowski served as the Blazers director of sales and marketing.

Earlier this summer Chyzowski was hired by the Delta Hockey Academy to serve as both head coach of the female prep team and the director of sales.

He will maintain both of those responsibilities while working with the Vancouver Giants.

Originally selected second overall by the New York Islanders in the 1989 NHL entry draft, Chyzowski’s professional hockey career spanned 18 seasons.

He appeared in 126 career NHL games with the New York Islanders and Chicago Blackhawks.

His professional career also included stops in the AHL, IHL, DEL (Germany) and Austria. He played parts of three seasons in the WHL with Kamloops (1987-1989). His best season came in 1988-89 when he scored 56 goals along with 48 assists for 104 points in 68 games.

“We are excited and fortunate to add Dave Chyzowski to our staff,” Parneta said.

“He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our organization and we’re looking forward to having him work closely with our coaching staff and players.”

Chyzowski is joined in Vancouver by his wife Cindy. Together they have two sons: Nick and Ryan.

And the proverbial apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, with Nick, 22, having played 343 career games with the Kamloops Blazers, while Ryan is heading into his fourth full season with the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Previous story
Langley plays host to nation’s best junior lacrosse players

Just Posted

Langley, Cloverdale politician Dean Drysdale dies

The businessman and reservist served on Township council

VIDEO: Daughter of slain Abbotsford Police officer speaks at charity dinner

Fay Davidson, daughter of slain Abbotsford Police officer, speaks at charity golf dinner in Langley

Langley plays host to nation’s best junior lacrosse players

This year’s edition of the storied Minto Cup runs at Langley Events Centre Aug. 16 to 26

Packing the most fun into Pirate Pak Day

A Langley family have made it a tradition to dress up and sing at White Spot’s annual fundraiser

Langley teen helps Canada win lacrosse gold

The Langley Thunder Junior player headed to Ontario for the tournament.

VIDEO: Dashcams are ‘unbiased witness’ when bad things happen to good drivers

The cameras sell for between $200 and $500, and are becoming increasingly popular

A cappella country quintet Home Free to sing in Surrey

September concert date for Minnesota-based winners of NBC’s ‘The Sing Off’

Purple fentanyl among items seized in drug bust in Abbotsford

Youth being recruited as drivers for more-established drug dealers, police say

Fatal overdoses in B.C. drop 30% during first half of year

A total of 538 people have died betwene January and June, BC Coroners Service reports

VIDEO: Arrest made in stabbing in South Surrey shopping district

Police said victim was found just after 3 a.m. and incident is ‘not believed random’

VIDEO: B.C. RCMP officer’s stunt at motorcycle festival prompts internal investigation

The officer was part of a stunt event at the Squamish Motorcycle Festival

Divers encounter giant, weird-looking fish off Vancouver Island

VIDEO: Rendezvous Dive Adventures charter sees creature normally found in tropics

What could be next? Five questions in the SNC-Lavalin saga

Will police lay charges? Will report resonate with voters? Will Jody Wilson-Raybould get re-elected?

Better suicide prevention needed for B.C. youth, group says

Death review panel made three recommendations to try and reduce child and youth suicides

Most Read