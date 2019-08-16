Former NHLer joins Giants coaching team

There will be a new coach on the Vancouver Giants bench when play gets underway at the end of September.

The junior hockey team’s general manager Barclay Parneta announced this week that the Giants have added Dave Chyzowski to their coaching staff.

Chyzowski, a 48 from Edmonton, joins the G-Men after spending the past 14 seasons with the Kamloops Blazers.

For much of his time with the Blazers, Chyzowski served as the Blazers director of sales and marketing.

Earlier this summer Chyzowski was hired by the Delta Hockey Academy to serve as both head coach of the female prep team and the director of sales.

He will maintain both of those responsibilities while working with the Vancouver Giants.

Originally selected second overall by the New York Islanders in the 1989 NHL entry draft, Chyzowski’s professional hockey career spanned 18 seasons.

He appeared in 126 career NHL games with the New York Islanders and Chicago Blackhawks.

His professional career also included stops in the AHL, IHL, DEL (Germany) and Austria. He played parts of three seasons in the WHL with Kamloops (1987-1989). His best season came in 1988-89 when he scored 56 goals along with 48 assists for 104 points in 68 games.

“We are excited and fortunate to add Dave Chyzowski to our staff,” Parneta said.

“He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our organization and we’re looking forward to having him work closely with our coaching staff and players.”

Chyzowski is joined in Vancouver by his wife Cindy. Together they have two sons: Nick and Ryan.

And the proverbial apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, with Nick, 22, having played 343 career games with the Kamloops Blazers, while Ryan is heading into his fourth full season with the Medicine Hat Tigers.