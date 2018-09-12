Former Spartans bulk up Canada’s volleyball squad

The international team is heading to Italy and Bulgaria for the World Championships.

Four former Spartans from Trinity Western will be part of Canada’s 14-player roster at the International Volleyball Federation’s Men’s World Championship this year.

Ryan Sclater, Lucas Van Berkel, Dan Jansen Van Doorn and Steven Marshall are all TWU alumni.

Canada will compete in Italy and Bulgaria, starting Sept. 12 against the Netherlands. All four players were part of at least one U SPORTS championship-winning team.

Canada is in Pool B with Brazil, China, Egypt, France and the Netherlands.

The tournament will feature a total of 24 teams. There will be two teams from South America, four from Asia, 10 (including the hosts and defending champions Poland) from Europe, three from Africa and five from the North, Central America and Caribbean zone.

In the first round, the 24 teams will be spread across four pools of six teams playing in a round-robin system. The top four teams from each pool will advance to the second round featuring four pools of four teams playing in four cities.

Previous story
All of Canada cheering for Humboldt Broncos as they return to the ice: Trudeau

Just Posted

COOKING IN LANGLEY: Prawns, shrimp readily available

This is the second in a three-part series from columnist Chef Des addressing shellfish.

Former Spartans bulk up Canada’s volleyball squad

The international team is heading to Italy and Bulgaria for the World Championships.

VIDEO: B.C. Mounties finish Amazing Race Canada in second place

Brother and sister work in Williams Lake and Langley RCMP detachments

New auction advances animal gala in Langley

Organizers gear up for 11th annual Furry Tail Endings event.

Non-profit Langley garden vandalized again

Garbage dumped, greenhouse damaged at Maples Discovery Gardens Co-op

CRUISE-IN: Aldergrove’s young Hudson Burke’s got moves

A two-year-old boy from Aldergrove showed off a few Elvis moves during Saturday’s charity car show.

Upgrades to Delta highway intersections moving forward

The province put out a request for qualifications for upgrades to intersections on Hwy. 91 and Hwy. 17

Housing Minister Selina Robinson touts B.C. government housing programs

Municipal leaders cheer new infrastructure funds

Half of young golfers surveyed plan to smoke pot on the links

British Columbia Golf and Inside Golf surveyed more than 5,400 golfers province-wide

Mother of baby revived at South Surrey, U.S. border ‘so grateful’

Six-month-old stopped breathing at Pacific Highway crossing

‘It’s coming straight for us’: Canadians in Florence’s path prepare for worst

Ottawa is warning Canadians to avoid all travel to that stretch of the U.S. East Coast.

All of Canada cheering for Humboldt Broncos as they return to the ice: Trudeau

It’s been five months since team’s bus and tractor-trailer crashed, killing 16 and injuring 13 others

VIDEO: Captivating footage shows B.C. cougar catching its breakfast

Cougar chases down deer, before taking a quick lounge in a Port Alberni woman’s backyard

VIDEO: Fraser Valley MLA renews call for Highway 1 widening to six lanes

BC Liberal plan to expand out to Whatcom Road in Abbotsford was shelved by NDP government

Most Read