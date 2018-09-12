Former Spartans bulk up Canada’s volleyball squad

The international team is heading to Italy and Bulgaria for the World Championships.

Four former Spartans from Trinity Western will be part of Canada’s 14-player roster at the International Volleyball Federation’s Men’s World Championship this year.

Ryan Sclater, Lucas Van Berkel, Dan Jansen Van Doorn and Steven Marshall are all TWU alumni.

Canada will compete in Italy and Bulgaria, starting Sept. 12 against the Netherlands. All four players were part of at least one U SPORTS championship-winning team.

Canada is in Pool B with Brazil, China, Egypt, France and the Netherlands.

The tournament will feature a total of 24 teams. There will be two teams from South America, four from Asia, 10 (including the hosts and defending champions Poland) from Europe, three from Africa and five from the North, Central America and Caribbean zone.

In the first round, the 24 teams will be spread across four pools of six teams playing in a round-robin system. The top four teams from each pool will advance to the second round featuring four pools of four teams playing in four cities.