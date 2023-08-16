Fort Classic international competition gets underway at Langley’s Thunderbird Show Park

International competition at Langley’s Thunderbird Show Park is a special occasion, and Aldergrove’s Kassidy Keith dressed for it.

Keith and her CSI3* entry Havana received the Equi-Products Best Dressed Award, receiving a $100 gift card at Tuesday’s Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI) jog for the CSI3* Summer Fort Classic.

Forty athletes presented 56 horses Tuesday afternoon.

With seven nations represented, the group includes Langley’s Tiffany Foster, who captured three of the six international classes on offer at the previous week’s Summer Fort Welcome, including the CSI3* The Keg Grand Prix.

Foster plans to bring forward two new horses this week, while winning mounts Brighton and Electrique get some well-deserved rest. All three of her mounts are under the age of 10.

“I’ve got five [horses] that are nine and under, so it made really good sense, I thought, to do these two weeks here at Thunderbird,” Foster said. “This is an incredible place to develop a horse, and this is a really good level of jumping.”

After winning the MarBill Hill U25 1.40m last week, Brooke Morin (USA) will step up to the three-star division with NKH Carrido this week. She’ll be joined by her coach Kyle King, who is based in Langley and will bring forward the 12-year-old American Holsteiner, Odysseus.

Matthew Sampson (GBR) returns to tbird for the Summer Fort Classic after winning three FEI events in Langley last August. This year, he will bring forward a new mount in Equine America Ivanhoe GPH. The 10-year-old KWPN gelding joined Sampson’s string this summer.

Competition at the Summer Fort Classic CSI3* began Wednesday with the CSI3* Happy Welcome 1.40m and the CSI3* George and Dianne Tidball Legacy 1.45m.

Tickets are available for Saturday’s CSI3* Kubota Canada Winning Round 1.45m and Sunday’s CSI3* ATCO Cup 1.50m online at https://tbird.ca/tickets.

