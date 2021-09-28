Fort Langey United soccer team resumes play

So far, team of 60 and up players has two wins and one loss as winter season gets underway

Three weeks into their 2021-22 winter season, Fort United’s 60-plus soccer team has two wins and one loss. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Three weeks into their 2021-22 winter season, Fort United’s 60-plus soccer team has recorded two wins and one loss.

Having just wrapped up their summer session with back to back wins, the team visited Aldergrove for their opening match of the British Columbia Masters Soccer League (BCMSL) winter season on Sunday, Sept. 12.

United opened the scoring in the second half when Ian Coyle took a free kick and found Dan Jakobs alone one on one with their keeper, who then slotted the ball past him.

Ten minutes, United added to their lead as a hard hit cross found Jeremy Sutton all alone and he drove home United’s second goal.

Aldergrove continued to press, eventually leading to a corner kick.

The cross into United’s eighteen yard box caused a scramble resulting in a shot that deflected off several United defenders and into their net.

The final was a 2-1 United win.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: A league of their own for 60-plus players in the Lower Mainland launches in Langley

Coming off that win, Fort United found themselves up against a very skilled and determined North Delta squad the next Sunday, Sept 19.

Starting the game with a few key players missing, United held their own through the first half finding themselves trailing 2-1 after Mike Jones scored late in the first half to draw near.

However, mistakes and giveaways provided their Delta opponents with more than enough opportunities.

When the final whistle blew, the United players found themselves on the very short end of a 6-1 loss

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Age is just a number for B.C. dragon boat champions

This past Sunday Sept. 26, however, saw United regain their winning ways as they blanked a determined First Capitol squad at the Walnut Grove Oval.

Although the rain made the pitch very slick, Fort United controlled the flow of the play pretty much from the start. United opened the scoring when John Spence struck a ball that went far post and in.

A free kick from 25 yards out was be the source of United’s second goal as Ian Coyle placed his shot over their wall and into the top corner leaving their keeper no chance.

United’s third goal would come off a direct penalty kick taken by John Spence, the shot slipping under the hands of their diving keeper, and the final goal came off a goalmouth scramble as Mike Jones found John Spence for his hat trick.

Ward Sirman recorded the clean sheet for United’s second win of the season.

This coming Sunday, United will host the North Delta Stingers.

BCMSL is a recreational soccer league that has been promoting the game of soccer for 42 years.

LangleySeniorssoccer