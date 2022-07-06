Fort Langley half marathon and 5K events sell out

Organizers try to fit a few more runners in, but warns they won’t get T-shirts

As of Tuesday, July 5, there were just 20 available spots left in the Sunday, July 10, PR Fort Langley 5K and Half Marathon presented by Peninsula Runners and Garrison Running Co.

Technically, the event was was sold out, but organizers were trying to fit a few more people in, even though they had run out of T-shirts and medals for participants.

An apologetic online note by the organizers said any last-minute additions “will not get a medal unless we have people not showing up… sorry!!” It also advises there will be no day of race entries.

Organizer Phil Ellis, owner of Peninsula Runners in Langley, said all 400 spots had been filled.

This is the first time we’ve ever sold out, in 19 years,” Ellis told the Langley Advance Times.

Next year, they may expand the number to 500, Ellis said.

Alex Taylor, one of the volunteers working on the event, was “glad it’s back.”

The last event was held in 2019, before the pandemic.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Fort Langley half marathon and 5K is a pretty, tough course

On Sunday, the half marathon will begin at at 7:30 a.m., and the 5K will start at 8 a.m. with both beginning and ending at the historic fort.

Considered one of the most scenic half marathons in the country, the race will make a short tour through Fort Langley before heading out into the surrounding countryside.

Part of the route will trace the historic Hudson’s Bay Co. Telegraph Trail passing by Thunderbird Show Park, as well as the Driediger Farms strawberry fields before returning to the finish line at the fort.

The 5 km route will follow two loops through Fort Langley.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Valley Granfondo cycling event makes an ‘awesome’ return to Langley

Fort LangleyLangleyrunning