Fort Langley’s Abreast With FORTitude dragonboat rowers are back in the water for a new season

Team of cancer survivors won medals in every regatta they entered last season

Fort Langley-based Abreast With FORTitude dragonboat team won medals in every regatta they entered in 2022. They are looking to do it again, as a new season gets underway. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Spring is here and that signals the start of the training season for the Fort Langley-based Abreast With FORTitude dragonboat team of cancer survivors, who is looking for a repeat of last year’s medal haul.

Last year (2022) the team came together with 11 new members after pausing for two years due to COVID.

These novices joined the 14 experienced crew members under the leadership of coach Brandy Pieters, assistant coach and captain Neoma Ham, and steersman Mike Powell.

The team of rowers, who range in age from 40 to 70-plus went on to earn medals in every regatta they entered during the 2022 season.

Coach Pieters said what makes the team a success, “is the fact that we foster an environment of support and we build each other up to prove that we can all do hard things. As a coach there’s no better feeling than seeing each member of the team light up with excitement and the sense of accomplishment for what they’ve done.”

As the 2023 season gets underway, the team has returned to Bedford Chanel in Fort Langley to practice Wednesday evenings or Saturday mornings.

Abreast in a Boat started as an experiment in 1996 by Dr. Don McKenzie, a sports medicine physician UBC.

McKenzie, a former competitive kayaker, wanted to test the notion that women who had undergone breast cancer surgery should not do rigorous upper-body exercise.

This study proved conventional medical opinion wrong, and today there are more than 280 breast cancer survivor teams across six continents.

Studies continue to note that exercise, post-cancer-treatment, can reduce the chance of re-occurrence by up to 40 per cent.

Potential new members – experience not required – can visit www.abreastinaboat.com or email newmembers@abreastinaboat.com to learn more.

