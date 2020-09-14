Fort Langley’s Jackson Jacob with his trophy at the 2017 Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour Odlum Brown Classic-PGA of BC Junior Championship. Jacob shot 69 in both rounds one and three — plus a 72 — to win the juvenile boys (15 and 16) division by two strokes. (PGA of BC/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Fort Langley’s Jackson Jacob to play for University of the Fraser Valley men’s golf team

Coach welcomes ‘top player’ to ranks

Fort Langley’s Jackson Jacob will be playing for the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV).

Jacob joins the UFV gold program after spending the 2019-20 season at the University of Idaho, where he earned third team All-Big Sky conference honours as a freshman, highlighted by a top finish at the University of Denver Ron Moore Intercollegiate.

Jacob has an impressive list of wins from his earlier days as a player, including a team silver with Jessica Wu at the BC summer games in 2016.

READ ALSO: Langley athletes help Valley shine at Summer Games

As a member of the Walnut Grove Gators senior golf squad in 2017, Jacobs was on the team that came through with the Fraser Valley championship title.

READ MORE: Gators golden at Fraser Valleys

In the same year, Jacob shot 69 in both rounds one and three — plus a 72 — to win the juvenile boys (15 and 16) division by two strokes at the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour Odlum Brown Classic-PGA of BC Junior Championship at Surrey’s Northview Golf Course.

Cascades men’s head coach Aaron Pauls views Jacob as a top performer.

“Jackson has been a good player at Idaho State, and he wanted to come back and be closer to home,” Pauls noted.

“I think he’ll come in and be a top player for us right away, and I’m excited about what he can add to our group.”

Jacob, who will study business at UFV, said his goals “are to develop my game and further prepare myself to accomplish my goals of competing at the professional level.”

““I look forward to being a part of a winning team, and working towards winning another national championship for the Cascades.”

On Sept. 9, the UFV golf program also announced the additions of Lucy Park, Alex Brunner, and Avery Biggar to the Cascades women’s team, along with Scott Rohlinger, and Eli Greene on the men’s side.


