Fort Langley's Jackson Jacob top scorer for University of the Fraser Valley as Cascades team takes first

It was the first Fraser Valley stop in the BC Rivalry Series

Fort Langley’s Jackson Jacob was the top Cascade on the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) men’s golf team on Wednesday, Oct. 14, as the team turned in a dominant performance at the Sandpiper Golf Course in Harrison Mills.

It was the first Fraser Valley stop in the BC Rivalry Series.

Amidst rainy conditions that depressed scores across the board, the UFV squad posted a combined score of six over par to easily outdistance the UBC Thunderbirds (+17) and UBC Okanagan Heat (+19).

Jacob was the top Cascade, firing a four-under 68 to finish second individually to UBC’s Keith Ng (67). Kyle Claggett(Mission) and Langley’s Ben Whiton were part of a four-way tie for fourth at 75, and Jacob Armstrong and Eli Greene were T-9th at 76.

READ MORE: Whiton earns all-Canadian nod

On Thursday at Northview, UBC Okanagan came through with a scorching team score of -7 to pick up their first team victory of the series, edging the Cascades (-4) with UBC finishing third (+1).

UFV’s Jacob once again finished solo second with a five-under 67, one stroke back of UBCO’s Nik Federko. Greene (71) tied for fourth, and Whiton (72), Claggett (74) and Armstrong (75) rounded out the UFV scores.

Through four events, UFV leads the team standings with 10 points, ahead of UBC (8) and UBCO (6). The Thunderbirds’ Ethan de Graaf leads the individual order of merit with 272.5 points, but three Cascades are lurking in the top five: Claggett (second, 253.3 points), Jacob (third, 234) and Greene (fifth, 230.8).

“It was a really good week for us,” Cascades men’s head coach Aaron Pauls enthused. “We talk a lot about playing for more than one day – we want to be a team that’s very hard to beat over two, three, four days. If you look at the first four tournaments as two-day events, we’d have won both. We just got beat on the second day this week, which happens. It was a good couple days for us.

“Jackson has all the talent in the world, he’s just figuring out a bit better way to play the game. Ever since we’ve come back from Kelowna, he’s been a force for us, and I expect that to keep going.”

READ MORE: Fort Langley’s Jackson Jacob to play for University of the Fraser Valley men’s golf team

Jacob joined the UFV golf program after spending the 2019-20 season at the University of Idaho, where he earned third team All-Big Sky conference honours as a freshman, highlighted by a top finish at the University of Denver Ron Moore Intercollegiate.

Jacob has an impressive list of wins from his earlier days as a player, including a team silver with Jessica Wu at the BC summer games in 2016.

On the women’s side, the Cascades earned their best result of the series on Wednesday at Sandpiper – their combined score of +25 was good for second place, trailing UBC (+20) and ahead of UBCO (+26).

Emery Bardock led the way for the Cascades, shooting 79 to tie for third. Lucy Park shot 80 to finish solo sixth, followed by Alex Brunner (82) and Avery Biggar (96). UBC’s Shania Remandaban and Cecile Kwon tied for the individual title at 76.

On Thursday at Northview, the UFV women’s squad finished third at +23, trailing UBCO (+14) and UBC (+18). Bardock again paced the Cascades – her round of 78 was good for T-4th. Brunner (79, T-6th), Park (82, T-10th) and Biggar (90, 12th) rounded out the UFV scores. UBCO’s Kayleigh Trowman (74) picked up her second individual win of the series.

In the women’s team standings, UBC (11 points) leads UBCO (8) and UFV (5). The Heat’s Trowman (320 points) boasts a comfortable lead in the individual order of merit, and Bardock (198) is UFV’s top contender, sitting sixth.

“Wednesday’s round at Sandpiper was exciting for us,” Cascades women’s coach Cody Stewart said. “I saw a lot more confidence out of the team. Finishing just behind UBC in second place allows them to see that they can do it, and gives them more confidence moving forward. When they bring their best stuff, they can compete, and they can beat anyone.

“Overall, I was pleased with both days. Our rookies are getting the hang of it, and moving forward, I think we’re going to see some good results.”

The teams continue the BC Rivalry Series next week. On Wednesday, Oct. 21, they’re back at Northview to play the Ridge course, and on Thursday, Oct. 22, they’re at Mayfair Lakes in Richmond.

Jackson Jacob was the top Cascade on the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) men's golf team on Wednesday, Oct. 14, as the team took first at the Sandpiper Golf Course in Harrison Mills in the BC Rivalry Series. (Dan Kinvig/UFV/special to Langley Advance Times)
