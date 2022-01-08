Four Arena Lacrosse League players get called up to National Lacrosse League

Grizzlies’ Clark Walter (#25) and Sea Spray’s Keegan Bell (#32) are among the four Arena Lacrosse League players who have been promoted from their respective National Lacrosse League’s practice rosters to active rosters. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Four players with the Langley-based Arena Lacrosse League West have been promoted to the active rosters of their respective National Lacrosse League teams.

Vancouver Warriors activated both Keegan Bell and Isaac Bot from their practice rosters while the Saskatchewan Rush and Colorado Mammoth moved Clark Walter and Nick Jensen to their respective active rosters.

“We are excited for this opportunity for the players and wish them all good luck with their respective National Lacrosse League squads,” said Ken Buchan, the commissioner for the Arena Lacrosse League West Division, which plays out of the Langley Events Centre.

Bell – a transition player for the Sea Spray (2-1) — is tied for the West Division lead with two short-handed goals and has three goals and five points in a pair of games for his team.

Walter, a forward has played just one game for the ALL West Division-leading Grizzlies (3-0) but managed three goals and five points in that lone contest.

Bot and Jensen are both members of the Black Fish (0-3). Jensen has played in all three games, managing three goals and five points while Bot has played just a single ALL West game so far this season. Jensen is a defender while Bot is a transition player.

Formed in 2017, the ALL is regarded as the National Lacrosse League’s minor league, and with seven Ontario-based teams in the ALL prior to the launch of the ALL West this season, 15 per cent of current NLL players have played at least one game in the ALL.

ALL plays under the same game rules as the NLL. To learn more about the league, visit www.arenalacrosseleague.ca.