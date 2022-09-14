Chloé Dufour-Lapointe, of Canada, smiles after her run during women’s moguls finals at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China, on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. Six months after becoming the first Canadian freestyle skier to compete in four Olympic Games, Chloe Dufour-Lapointe is retiring. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Chloé Dufour-Lapointe, of Canada, smiles after her run during women’s moguls finals at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China, on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. Six months after becoming the first Canadian freestyle skier to compete in four Olympic Games, Chloe Dufour-Lapointe is retiring. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Four-time Olympian and moguls specialist Chloe Dufour-Lapointe is retiring

30-year-old moguls skier from Montreal won silver at the 2014 Sochi Olympics

Six months after becoming the first Canadian freestyle skier to compete in four Olympic Games, Chloe Dufour-Lapointe is retiring.

The 30-year-old moguls skier from Montreal won silver at the 2014 Sochi Olympics behind sister Justine. The image of the sisters holding hands on the medal podium was one of the most memorable of those Games.

Chloe Dufour-Lapointe capped an excellent 2015-16 season by winning the Crystal Globe for the overall World Cup title.

“Although we are sad to see her leave the competitive side of our sport she will indelibly be etched in our memories, not only with what she achieved in her remarkable career but more importantly through her fighting spirit,” said Freestyle Canada CEO, Peter Judge.

Dufour-Lapointe debuted on the World Cup circuit in 2007 and was the first of the three sisters — Maxime is her other sister — to join the national team.

She has more FIS starts in freestyle skiing moguls (186), than any other Canadian athlete, as well as well as the most FIS starts in singles moguls (127). She shares the record for the most World Cup starts with Pierre-Alexandre Rousseau (142).

She competed in 14 world championships, climbing the podium twice in dual moguls, winning silver in 2011 and gold in 2013.

“Throughout her storied career, Chloe has defined herself as a tough competitor who truly came alive in of the heat of competition,” Judge said.

Dufour-Lapointe will continue her studies in fashion and management at the Universite du Quebec (UQAM). She also has several projects in the works, including Tissees Serre, a winter clothing company she founded alongside her sisters.

