Submitted photo Fort Langley Kayak Club members achieved medals at the BC Summer Games. From left are Caleb Aubey (kayak), Abby Charlesworth (canoe), Landon MacQuarrie (canoe) and Charlie Toth (kayak).

Four youth athletes achieve medals at BC Games

Fort Langley Kayak Club members achieved medals at the BC Summer Games

  • Jul. 30, 2018 12:00 p.m.
  • Sports

Four young members of Fort Langley’s Canoe Kayak Club were awarded medals for their efforts at the BC Summer Games.

The 2018 BC Summer Games in Cowichan last week saw over 2,300 athletes competing in 18 sports at venues throughout the Cowichan Valley, representing their home zones with determination and pride.

Local youth athletes proudly representing the Fort Canoe Kayak Club competed in multiple exciting races, with four members achieving podium finishes in both individual and team events, ranging in distances from 500 metres to two kilometers. The medalists are Caleb Aubey (kayak), Abby Charlesworth (canoe), Landon MacQuarrie (canoe) and Charlie Toth (kayak).

Fort Canoe Kayak Club is a non-profit group paddling competitively and for recreation. Over the last 20 years this local club has been supporting motivated athletes to reach their goal, and have a number of national and international champions who call Fort Canoe Kayak Club home.

Check out their website for programs for all skill levels and ages. https://fortcanoekayak.ca/

Previous story
B.C. committee bids for Olympic softball qualifier

Just Posted

Woman gets $2 million after 2014 Langley train crash

A lawsuit over a woman injured in a train collision has ended in a multi-million dollar judgment.

Border expansion underway in Aldergrove

The construction of new lanes has started at Aldergrove-Lynden border crossing

Shepherd of the Valley chuch moves ahead with affordable housing project

Township council unanimously granted first and second reading to Willoughby development

David Davis advocates for new nature park in Willoughby

Before the Williams Plan is given final reading, Davis would like to add in a five-acre park

Meteor shower viewing party at Aldergrove Regional Park

Evening of stargazing open to overnight campers

Video: Mourners bid goodbye to the two young victims of Toronto shooting

Justin Trudeau was among dozens of people ranging from students to dignitaries who packed a Toronto funeral home to pay their respects.

Four youth athletes achieve medals at BC Games

Fort Langley Kayak Club members achieved medals at the BC Summer Games

Watchdog probing death after Vancouver police arrest

The man went into ‘medical distress’ after being arrested

Aldergrove’s Movie in the Park returns

‘Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’ free show Saturday, Aug. 18

VIDEO: B.C. First Nations elder arrested by Israeli navy en route to Gaza

Chilliwack’s Larry Commodore part of Freedom Flotilla bringing medical aid to Palestinians

Friends, family of murder victim protest transfer of inmate

Walter Ramsay has been moved from Kent to Mission institution

UPDATED: Police ID woman swept away in Squamish-area river

A Burnaby woman died and a Surrey man was rescued by search crews

B.C. woman’s obituary casts spotlight on medical profession’s ‘fat shaming’

Ellen Maud Bennett, of Victoria, died on May 11 after being diagnosed with inoperable cancer

Three dead after small plane bound for P.E.I. crashed in Maine

The small plane departed from Pembroke, Ontario

Most Read