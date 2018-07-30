Four youth athletes achieve medals at BC Games

Submitted photo Fort Langley Kayak Club members achieved medals at the BC Summer Games. From left are Caleb Aubey (kayak), Abby Charlesworth (canoe), Landon MacQuarrie (canoe) and Charlie Toth (kayak).

Four young members of Fort Langley’s Canoe Kayak Club were awarded medals for their efforts at the BC Summer Games.

The 2018 BC Summer Games in Cowichan last week saw over 2,300 athletes competing in 18 sports at venues throughout the Cowichan Valley, representing their home zones with determination and pride.

Local youth athletes proudly representing the Fort Canoe Kayak Club competed in multiple exciting races, with four members achieving podium finishes in both individual and team events, ranging in distances from 500 metres to two kilometers. The medalists are Caleb Aubey (kayak), Abby Charlesworth (canoe), Landon MacQuarrie (canoe) and Charlie Toth (kayak).

Fort Canoe Kayak Club is a non-profit group paddling competitively and for recreation. Over the last 20 years this local club has been supporting motivated athletes to reach their goal, and have a number of national and international champions who call Fort Canoe Kayak Club home.

