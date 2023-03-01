Fourth for Brookswood Bobcats boys at Provincial Invitational

Mulgrave Titans and Langley Christian Lightning faced off in the BC School Sports 2A Girls Basketball Provincial Championship game in 2022 with the Lightning prevailing 70-60. The two teams enter this week’s 2A tournament as the top two seeds. (Garrett James, LEC/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Brookswood Bobcats finished fourth, just six points shy of a bronze medal, after losing to the Heritage Woods Kodiaks 64-58 in Day 4 of the Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament at Langey Events Centre on Tuesday night, Feb. 28.

In the gold medal game, St. Thomas More Collegiate Knights defeated Tamanawis Wildcats 44-42 to capture the 2023 Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament championship title.

It was a close game, with Knight player Zeru Abera braking a 42-42 tie late in game.

Abera took the inbounds pass near centre, dribbling his way out of the double team pressure from the Tamanawis Wildcats. The play ended with him driving into traffic and then pulling up near the free throw line and sunk the game-winning shot as the St. Thomas More Collegiate Knights won 44-42 to capture the 2023 Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament championship title.

The game was played in front of a raucous standing-room only crowd of 1,100 at Langley Events Centre.

“That was pretty sweet. Definitely the biggest shot I have ever hit,” he said as the Knights fans celebrated the Burnaby school’s first provincial title since 1988.

Abera finished with 22 points – exactly half his team’s total – and to no one’s surprise was chosen as the Most Valuable Player.

“That was just the best player on the floor being the best player, that’s it,” said St. Thomas More Collegiate head coach Corbin Castres.

Langley’s R.E. Mountain finished the tournament winless in five games, after falling Saturday to Tamanawis 70-45.

The Girls Basketball Championships got underway Wednesday, with Langley represented by number-one-seed Walnut Grove Gators (4A) R.E. Mountain Eagles (4A) and number two seeded Langley Christian Lightning (2A).

