Fourth loss in a row for Junior Thunder lacrosse team

Two goals in the final minute of regulation forced overtime and the Delta Islanders carried that momentum into the extra period as they pulled off a stunning comeback over the Langley Thunder.

The Islanders trailed 10-5 with 13:21 to play on Saturday night (June 1) at the Ladner Leisure Centre in BC Junior A Lacrosse League action. But Delta scored five straight to close the period (including goals with 53 and eight seconds remaining, respectively) and then notched the first three of the 10-minute overtime period before Langley finally struck back.

But by then it was too little to late as Delta won 13-11, handing the Thunder a fourth consecutive defeat. The Islanders improved to 3-7 and Langley fell to 6-5, though they did pick up one point with the overtime defeat.

Delta jumped out to a 2-0 lead 6:30 in before Langley took control for the next 33 minutes with a 10-3 advantage. But a couple of familiar faces wearing new jerseys wreaked havoc on the Thunder.

Ty Ewen (five goals, three assists) and Connor Whyte (one goal, four assists) combined for 13 points to defeat their old club. Haiden Dickson also had a big game with three goals and five points.

For Langley, Ryan Martel had his second consecutive big game, following up a 10-point game with another five goals and seven points. Ryan Jones, one of the Thunder’s acquisitions in the trade with Delta, had a goal and four helpers.

Nathan McKeigan (two goals, one assist) and Kyle Nichols (two goals) also had multi-goal games, while Kyle Brunsch (one goal, one assist) rounded out the scoring. Connor Watson chipped in with four assists.

Braeden Washington took the loss for the Thunder, stopping 43 of 55 shots.

The Thunder will look to snap their slide when they host this same Delta squad on Thursday (June 6) at Langley Events Centre. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.

