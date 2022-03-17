Fraser Valley Bandits 2021 MVP Alex Campbell signs up for 2022 season

Player inks contract as pro basketball team prepares to play out of Langley Events Centre

Fraser Valley Bandits announced the organization has re-signed its 2021 “Team MVP,” Alex Campbell, ahead of the club’s inaugural season at Langley Events Centre. (Fraser Valley Bandits, Canadian Elite Basketball League/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Fraser Valley Bandits have re-signed 2021 “Team MVP,” Alex Campbell, ahead of the club’s inaugural season at Langley Events Centre (LEC).

The announcement was made Thursday, March 17.

The 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) campaign will be Campbell’s second consecutive season with the Bandits.

A 6 ft. 2 in. guard from Brampton, Ont., Campbell led the Bandits in scoring and was second in rebounding in 2021, averaging 14.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 45.9 and 41.9 per cent shooting from field goal and three-point range, respectively. Campbell led the Bandits in minutes per game, averaging more than 30 in each contest and also finished first in the CEBL in three-pointers, converting on 44-of-105 of his attempts from long distance.

READ ALSO: Malcolm Duvivier signs up for third season with Fraser Valley Bandits basketball team

In celebration of his stellar all-around performance, the Bandits named Campbell the club’s “Team MVP” and “Offensive Player of the Year” as part of the organization’s annual team awards proceedings.

The 29-year-old Canadian standout finished in the top 10 in five major statistical categories, including points per game (10th), steals per game (10th), minutes per game (9th), three-point percentage (4th) and field goal percentage (9th).

“I am ecstatic to be able to return to the Valley,” Campbell said.

“The fans and front office welcomed me with open arms and I can’t wait to be part of the Bandits culture and family once again.”

READ ALSO: Bandits reveal plans for themed game nights

2022 will be the former Saskatchewan Rattler and CEBL finals MVP’s third season in the league. Campbell won a CEBL championship as a member of the Rattlers in 2019 and earned player of the game honours after scoring 20 points and 11 rebounds in the finale against the Hamilton Honey Badgers.

Bandits general manager Kyle Julius described Campbell as “a cornerstone” to the franchise.

“Alex provides consistent leadership by example game in and game out and the guys listen when he speaks. His ability to make big shots and help get us key stops will be a big piece to our push this season,” said Julius.

Fraser Valley opens its fourth CEBL season on the road on Wednesday, May 25 at 4:30 p.m. against the Ottawa BlackJacks. Following a three-game road swing to start the year, the Bandits will make their debut at LEC against the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday, June 4 at 2 p.m.