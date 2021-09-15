Fraser Valley Bandits announce executive promotions

Bandits management team members Dylan Kular (left) and Andrew Savory have both received promotions after several successful years with the CEBL team. (Submitted)

Two of the key cogs in the Fraser Valley Bandits management team have received significant promotions.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Wednesday (Sept. 15) that Dylan Kular has been promoted from Bandits vice-president to president and Andrew Savory moves from Bandits director of operations to vice-president.

Kular and Savory joined the Bandits in July and October 2018, respectively, and have worked in tandem with the CEBL head office for several years.

Under their guidance, the Bandits have consistently ranked among the league’s best in attendance, they opened the league’s flagship CEBL Academy at the Telus Bandits Athletic Centre in Abbotsford and saw the Bandits team earn trips to the CEBL finals and semifinals in 2020 and 2021.

“The CEBL is thrilled to announce these promotions in the Fraser Valley,” stated CEBL commissioner and CEO Mike Morreale. “Dylan has been a steadfast leader and has built a dedicated front office and roster that have proven their capabilities both on the court and in the business community. The Bandits are a committed and engaged cornerstone of the Fraser Valley.”

Kular, a W.J. Mouat grad, went on to play collegiate basketball at Quest University in Squamish, where he graduated in 2015 with a bachelor of liberal arts and science.

Since graduating, Kular has dedicated himself towards removing the barriers to entry that exist for youth who wish to access quality basketball programming in the Fraser Valley, particularly in Abbotsford. Kular went on to co-found the Abbotsford Basketball Association (ABA) in January 2016. Since its inception, ABA has grown to become one of the largest not-for-profit basketball associations in the Fraser Valley.

Savory, a graduate of both Wilfrid Laurier University and Carleton University, spent time in journalism before joining the Bandits. He has also served as colour commentator for the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades men’s and women’s basketball teams. He was initially the team’s marketing and communications manager, but then adopted the operations role.

“It’s a privilege to lead this great organization and I’m very grateful to the CEBL for the opportunity. As we continue to build off a strong 2020 season, our priority will be to continue expanding our reach across the Fraser Valley and British Columbia,” Kular stated in a press release.

“To do that alongside Andrew is an honour. Since 2018 Andrew has been an integral pillar to this team and there was not a single hesitation in putting Andrew in a leadership position. Andrew continues to demonstrate he is an up-and-coming leader in sport through projects such as #IAmValley, the Telus Bandits Athletic Centre and leading one of the premier game day experiences in British Columbia — that being a Fraser Valley Bandits game day.”

