Fraser Valley Bandits announce in-game hosts for coming season

Kat Stefankiewicz and Chris Wiggins will join the club when play begins at Langley Events Centre

Long-time Toronto Raptors game day host, Kat Stefankiewicz, and current Country 107.1 morning show host, Chris Wiggins, will join the Fraser Valley Bandits as in-game hosts for the team’s 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season at Langley Events Centre.

Together, Stefankiewicz and Wiggins will conduct in-game interviews with players, coaches, fans and more, as well as off court interviews with community leaders and other sports and entertainment personalities.

The duo brings nearly 20 years of combined experience in sports broadcasting and entertainment hosting.

For more than a decade, Stefankiewicz was a key cog in the Raptors’ NBA game day production, serving as captain of the Dance Pak from 2006-11, before transitioning to being an in-game and digital host in 2011.

“Being new to the Fraser Valley, the opportunity to join the Bandits community really makes it feel like home. I’ve admired the energy of the CEBL for quite some time, so bringing my passion for both sports and entertainment to the league after more than 10 seasons with the Toronto Raptors, is a natural and exciting fit,” Stefankiewicz said.

“I feel a connection to exploring the ‘more than a game’ element of basketball culture and chatting with local creators is an exciting element that I’m keen to explore in this role.”

Wiggins managed community relations and social media content for the Belleville Bulls of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and later joined Sportsnet where he built and produced entertaining highlight packages for a variety of programming across the Sportsnet family of channels.

Wiggins’ experience in sports media and communications set the stage for his on air career. From 2016-21 he hosted and produced Cool 100.1’s morning show in Belleville, Ont., before joining Country 107.1 in Abbotsford. From future NHL stars to country music phenoms, Wiggins has interviewed hundreds of athletes and performers.

“I’m beyond excited to be jumping on board with the Bandits this season. Being new to the area, connecting with the community and the culture is important to me. Combine that with my passion for basketball and it is the perfect match,” Wiggins said.

“I am incredibly impressed by what the CEBL is producing and I hope to continue to build on the strong community connection that the Bandits have already established.”

Fans interested in learning more about ticket packages can email a Fraser Valley Bandits representative by emailing tickets@thebandits.ca or calling 604-866-0529.

