Fraser Valley Bandits announce schedule

Fraser Valley Bandits unveiled the Langley-based club’s 2022 regular season schedule on Thursday, Feb. 3, a 20-game campaign (Bandits/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Fraser Valley Bandits unveiled the Langley-based club’s 2022 regular season schedule on Thursday, Feb. 3, a 20-game campaign that will see last year’s semifinalists play at least one home and away game against each of the Canadian Elite Basketball League’s (CEBL) nine teams.

Bandits relocated to Langley Events Centre (LEC) in Sept. 2021.

READ ALSO: It’s official – Fraser Valley Bandits pro basketball team is coming to Langley

With the arrival of three new teams, Montreal Alliance, Newfoundland Growlers, and Scarborough Shooting Stars, the CEBL is Canada’s largest professional sports league with 10 teams in six provinces.

”We can’t wait to introduce our audience to the spectacular infusion of basketball, music and lights that we are creating for fans,” said Bandits president Dylan Kular.

“We have lots of exciting news in store, including our theme nights and the announcement of our next head coach.”

Fraser Valley opens its season on the road on Wednesday, May 25 against the Ottawa BlackJacks.

Bandits will make their debut at LEC against the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday, June 4 at 2 p.m.

They take on Montreal, Newfoundland and Scarborough for the first time in team history at the LEC on June 18, June 24 and June 26.

Their longest home stand of the year will feature four games spanning June 24, 26, July 1 and 3, the final game of which will see Fraser Valley take on the Niagara River Lions, a replay of last year’s semifinal, when the Bandits came within one shot of a second straight trip to the CEBL finals but were unable to overcome a pull-up three-pointer by the Lions.

READ ALSO: Fraser Valley Bandits GM Kyle Julius to return for 2022 season with Langley-based pro basketball team

Full Schedule:

● Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Ottawa

● Friday, May 27, 2022 at Hamilton

● Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Saskatchewan

● Saturday, June 4, 2022 vs. Saskatchewan 2 p.m. at LEC

● Tuesday, June 7, 2022 vs. Hamilton 11 a.m. at LEC

● Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Edmonton

● Saturday, June 18, 2022 vs. Scarborough 5 p.m. at LEC

● Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Guelph

● Friday, June 24, 2022 vs. Montreal 7 p.m. at LEC

● Sunday, June 26, 2022 vs. Newfoundland | 3 p.m. at LEC

● Friday, July 1, 2022 vs. Scarborough | 7:30 p.m. at LEC

● Sunday, July 3, 2022 vs. Niagara | 1 p.m. at LEC

● Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Newfoundland

● Friday, July 8, 2022 at Ottawa

● Monday, July 11, 2022 at Montreal

● Friday, July 15, 2022 vs. Guelph | 7 p.m. at LEC

● Sunday, July 17, 2022 vs. Ottawa | 1 p.m. at LEC

● Monday, July 25, 2022 at Niagara |

● Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Scarborough

● Saturday, July 30, 2022 vs. Edmonton | 1 p.m. at LEC

For more information, visit thebandits.ca.