Fraser Valley Bandits bringing three-on-three basketball tournament to Langley Events Centre

The Summer Slam 3x3 youth basketball tournament is coming to the Langley Events Centre in September.

Basketball BC and the Fraser Valley Bandits are teaming up to co-host a 3×3 youth basketball tournament.

Summer Slam will take place Sept. 4-5 at the Langley Events Centre (LEC).

“3×3 basketball is growing in British Columbia and we’re excited to work with Basketball BC toward welcoming some of the province’s up and coming hoopers for an electric event,” said Bandits vice president Dylan Kular. “3×3 basketball has a well-established global reputation for bringing an activation-driven experience to the basketball court and we’re excited to work toward giving participating teams a rewarding two days of fun and competition.”

Summer Slam has previously been held in Kelowna and Richmond, but it will be presented on a larger scale at LEC.

A unique spin on the traditional five-on-five game, 3×3 basketball games are played on a half court with shortened shot and game clocks. FIBA three-on-three tournaments are hosted around the world and the sport will make its Olympic debut in Tokyo later this summer.

“We’ve seen immense growth in popularity when it comes to 3×3 basketball, so having the opportunity to celebrate the sport under one roof at LEC for a great two days of basketball is very exciting for us,” said Connor Ranspot, manager of youth programs and special events for Basketball BC. “We’re looking forward to welcoming teams of a variety of skill levels from various parts of BC.”

Registration is now open for boys and girls teams and remains open until Aug. 29.

Teams can sign up online at site2747.goalline.ca/registration_team.php